Police investigating shooting in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO