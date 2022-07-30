Police investigating shooting in Avondale

local12.com
Related
Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home
Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
Renowned TV meteorologist severely beaten in his home by adult son, Ohio cops say
A TV meteorologist who is a member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame was found severely beaten in his home, according to Ohio police. The alleged attack of WOIO meteorologist Jon Loufman occurred on Saturday, July 9, and has led to charges against his adult son and wife. Police...
insideedition.com
Indiana Police Department Under Investigation for Arresting Man Who Officers Allegedly Did Not Want in Office
The Indiana-based Brookville Police Department is being investigated in connection with some of its officers arresting a man for rape because they did not want him to run for office, according to local reports. Because the man is not facing any charges, we and other media outlets are not disclosing...
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron police arrest 2 men, 1 woman Friday in protests over Jayland Walker's death
Three people were arrested Friday night in downtown Akron during protests over the police shooting death of Jayland Walker. Protesters drove a caravan of dozens of cars through different parts of the city to draw attention to the June 27 incident when officers shot Walker 46 times after he fled a traffic stop.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
79-Year-Old Torched Dealer’s Cars Over Jeep He Bought in 1986, Police Say
He told police it was "time for the chickens to return to roost" for being sold a lemon with a "bad motor" more than three decades ago.
Road & Track
Man Allegedly Commits Arson at Dealership That He Claims Sold Him a Lemon 36 Years Ago
An Indiana man has been charged with four counts of arson after torching four cars at two Fort Wayne dealerships. Why did he do it? Revenge for being sold a lemon of a Jeep in 1986, The Washington Post reports. On July 17 at around 1:15 a.m., Dewey Fredrick, 79,...
Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners.
Comments / 0