ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to monkeypox

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0rik_0gyKS2dA00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Executive Order late Friday night declaring a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. The declaration allows the state to respond faster to contain the virus and will allow health care professionals to take additional steps to get people vaccinated.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Executive Order specifically extends the pool of those who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak,” Governor Hochul said. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”

New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett just declared monkeypox an imminent threat in New York on Thursday. The state department of health has a dedicated website on the outbreak. Thousands of cases have been identified with the majority in New York City. In the Capital Region, cases have been identified in Albany, Greene and Columbia Counties.

Empire State Weekly: New York responds to monkeypox and COVID

Monkeypox is caused by an orthopox virus, which is related to smallpox. Commissioner Bassett said monkeypox is rarely fatal, but it is extremely painful due to lesions and scarring. It causes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or a rash that lasts two to four weeks. Infections spread through close physical contact between people or people and contaminated objects.

Treatment for monkeypox is primarily focused on relieving symptoms. Because smallpox is closely related to monkeypox, the smallpox vaccine can protect against both diseases. Evidence suggests that the smallpox vaccine can help prevent monkeypox infections and decrease the severity of the symptoms.

A vaccine rollout has begun by the state. The CDC currently recommends smallpox vaccination only in people who have been or are likely to be exposed to monkeypox.

New Yorkers can learn more about New York State’s first vaccine allocation from the federal government here and the second allocation here . For more information about monkeypox, including case counts by county, treatment, and care, visit: health.ny.gov/monkeypox .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#New York City#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Ems
NEWS10 ABC

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate...
IDAHO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Statewide GOP candidates talk key campaign issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) -- As we draw near to the general election in November, Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with both Republican candidates for Attorney General and New York State Comptroller. While trailing behind in polls, both candidates are optimistic about their chances.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dry conditions make for moderate fire danger

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather continues this summer, a large portion of New York State, including parts of the Capital Region, is at a moderate fire danger. As these conditions persist, officials are urging everyone to take precautions to help prevent the possibility of wildfires. “A lot of the grasses […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of...
NATIONAL PARK, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

Communities take part in National Night Out

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local communities took part in National Night Out on Tuesday. It’s an effort to improve relations between police departments and local communities. In Bethlehem, they had free food and admission to the town pool and a movie night. There was also live music,...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning

PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

What to know about buying flood insurance

(The Hill) – Major flooding in Eastern Kentucky in recent days has led to at least 35 deaths as of Monday, as well as widespread damage to homes and businesses. Severe weather is continuing to hit the region, but the tragedy is already raising questions about how residents nationwide can prepare for future flooding, and namely, if they should buy flood insurance.
KENTUCKY STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Georgians can claim an embryo as a dependent on tax returns

(The Hill) — The Georgia Department of Revenue said Monday that in-state residents can claim embryos with a “detectable human heartbeat” as dependents on their taxes. It added that an embryo “with a detectable heartbeat” has been added to the definition of dependent, effective July 20, the date of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling which allows all abortions in the state to be banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected by an ultrasound.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy