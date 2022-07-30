ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

Boy, 16, falls overboard, drowns while boating alone in U.P.

AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old who was boating alone apparently fell overboard for unknown reasons and drowned in an Upper Peninsula lake over the weekend, officials said. On Friday afternoon, July 29, law enforcement was called to a report of an unoccupied boat found on the western shoreline...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say

ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan

LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
IRONWOOD, MI
WLUC

Police search for suspect in Iron County assault

GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road. The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her. The woman was able...
IRON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Teenage Boy Drowns On Forest Lake Basin Near AuTrain

On 07-29-22 at approximately 12:25pm, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Autrain Twp. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash

SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
WLUC

Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is continuing its free Tuesday afternoon program series with a look at Anishinaabe life and culture. Dan Truckey, Director of the U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center, was Tuesday’s presenter. Truckey shared the ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit, which will be touring the U.P. this fall. The exhibit looks at decolonizing in the context of modern Anishinaabe life.
NEGAUNEE, MI

