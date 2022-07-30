www.uppermichiganssource.com
Boy, 16, falls overboard, drowns while boating alone in U.P.
AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old who was boating alone apparently fell overboard for unknown reasons and drowned in an Upper Peninsula lake over the weekend, officials said. On Friday afternoon, July 29, law enforcement was called to a report of an unoccupied boat found on the western shoreline...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meth found in purse of Michigan mother suspected of driving drunk with her 2 kids in car, police say
ROSCOMMON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials said they found methamphetamine in the purse of a Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car. A Michigan State Police trooper stopped a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township, according to authorities.
1 Person Killed, 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Long Lake Township (Long Lake Township, MI)
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Northern Michigan. A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then slammed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the collision.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-vehicle, head-on crash in Northern Michigan
LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle and then struck an oncoming vehicle in a deadly crash in Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood died at the scene while a 23-year-old Lake Ann man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Two people in the third vehicle reported minor injuries.
WLUC
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road. The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her. The woman was able...
UPMATTERS
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
Charged with killing Baby Garnet, infant’s mother behind bars in Michigan
ST. IGNACE, MI — Twenty-five years after the infant known as Baby Garnet was discovered dead and discarded in a campground septic tank, the suspect in her death is behind bars in the Upper Peninsula county where it happened. Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, 58, was charged with one count of...
SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. “The impact caused critical injuries to all the cyclists, and emergency responders worked diligently to preserve the lives of the victims,” the sheriff’s office said. Two men died. The three survivors had severe injuries. All were from the eastern side of the state. They were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to the county jail. No names were released. “Our staff and the entire Make-A-Wish family are heartbroken and offer our deepest sympathy for the riders involved, their loved ones” and others who participated in the event, the group said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WILX-TV
Michigan trooper uses patrol car, quick thinking to stop runaway vehicle on highway
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patrolling across the entire state means that, even with a budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the Michigan State Police (MSP) don’t always have the perfect tool for a given situation. Sometimes have to rely on their training and creative use of standard equipment, using what they can to do what they must.
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
WILX-TV
Make-A-Wish Michigan touches on the fatal crash that killed 2 bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Make-A-Wish Michigan responded to the fatal accident that left two dead and three injured on Saturday. The organization put out a press release Sunday afternoon touching on an incident involving an SUV hitting five cyclists during The Make a Wish Bicycle Tour on Saturday. Background: 2...
Accused drunken driver crashes into cyclists, killing West Bloomfield attorney
An Ionia County woman is behind bars, suspected of driving drunk and running her SUV into several bicyclists on a charity ride this weekend.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Teenage Boy Drowns On Forest Lake Basin Near AuTrain
On 07-29-22 at approximately 12:25pm, a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting that an unoccupied boat was located on the western shoreline of the Forest Lake Basin in Autrain Twp. An independent fisherman located an unoccupied vessel and determined it necessary to tow the...
Two drivers seriously injured in mid-Michigan crash
SEVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI – Two people were seriously injured Friday, July 29 after police say a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was struck by another car. Michigan State Police responded to the crash around 2 p.m. in Seville Township. An 80-year-old woman from St. Louis, Michigan...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Ex-Forest Hills school board VP pleads guilty to drunken driving
An ex-Forest Hills school board vice president has been sentenced to a February drunken driving crash after she pleaded guilty.
1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
WLUC
Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee is continuing its free Tuesday afternoon program series with a look at Anishinaabe life and culture. Dan Truckey, Director of the U.P. Beaumier Heritage Center, was Tuesday’s presenter. Truckey shared the ‘Seventh Fire’ exhibit, which will be touring the U.P. this fall. The exhibit looks at decolonizing in the context of modern Anishinaabe life.
