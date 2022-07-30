ORDER OF PROTECTION: Judge won't allow toddler's positive drug test result into evidence

www.fox46.com
Iredell County teacher charged with rape, issued $75,000 bond
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County teacher is facing a slew of charges including rape after having a sexual relationship with a student, the Sheriff’s Office said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Statesville, has been charged with felony statutory rape of a person who...
Yard truck hits and kills Harmony man at poultry by-product processing plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Harmony man was hit and killed by a yard truck Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant in Iredell County, NC State Highway Patrol said. The deadly accident happened at 7:45 p.m. Friday. July 29, at a processing plant off...
'Kind of scrambling.' Epicentre tenant is given a month to move out
There aren't many businesses left in the Epicentre in Uptown; at last check, it's 30% occupied. When Mack moves out at the end of the month, it'll be one less.
McCrory Heights wants to become CLT's next designated historic district
A Charlotte City council zoning committee meeting set for Tuesday night could determine the fate of the historically Black neighborhood. McCrory Heights wants to become CLT’s next designated …. Who was Ayman al-Zawahiri? | NewsNation Prime. VP announces $1 billion for infrastructure resilient …. Too loud? That’s an issue...
Lancaster apartment complex shot into; teen injured
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen is recovering from being shot after his apartment complex came under gunfire over the weekend, Lancaster Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, July 31, at an apartment complex on Carolina Court. BE THE...
Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police
The fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street. Person shot and killed in southwest Charlotte: Police. CMS’ last day of classes wraps up a challenging year …. Arrest made in fatal shooting at The Blind Tiger. Ground beef prices...
Clowns? Yes, clowns are roaming the streets of Belmont
“Well, It’s about the smile, it’s about the smile. That’s all it is,” said Cluck. (Yes, Cluck.) Clowns? Yes, clowns are roaming the streets of Belmont. ‘Guardian caps’ used at training camp to protect …. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee …. Community hopes...
National Night Out promotes neighborhood camaraderie across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Since Tuesday is National Night Out; Queen City News wanted to find out how well people know their neighbors. According to a Pew Center Research survey, most Americans either don’t know any of their neighbors or only know some. It’s not exactly like...
