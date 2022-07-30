ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your tickets: The winning numbers are in for the $1.28B Mega Millions Jackpot

By Linsey Lewis
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It is time to check your tickets to see if you are the next Mega Millions Jackpot winner. The numbers have been drawn for the $1.28 billion jackpot, the nation’s third-largest prize.

The winning numbers are: 67-45-57-36-13 Megaball-14

The new set of winning numbers was drawn on Friday at 11 p.m. E.T. with the odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot being 1 in 302.5 million. This is the nation’s third-largest prize after 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions Jackpot was April 15, 2022, for $20 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

