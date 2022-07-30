Check your tickets: The winning numbers are in for the $1.28B Mega Millions Jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It is time to check your tickets to see if you are the next Mega Millions Jackpot winner. The numbers have been drawn for the $1.28 billion jackpot, the nation’s third-largest prize.

The winning numbers are: 67-45-57-36-13 Megaball-14

The new set of winning numbers was drawn on Friday at 11 p.m. E.T. with the odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot being 1 in 302.5 million. This is the nation’s third-largest prize after 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 making it the nation’s largest lottery prize.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions Jackpot was April 15, 2022, for $20 million.

