Brooklyn, MI

FireKeepers Casino 400 welcomes in NASCAR drivers next weekend

By Remi Monaghan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Chase Briscoe is in position to earn a playoff spot on the NASCAR circuit this year and a win or top finish at the FireKeepers Casino 400 will help push him into one of those spots.

The Indiana native earned his first career win the Cup Series back in March in Phoenix. It had been a long time coming for the 27 year old who's dad and grandpa are former racers.

Races will take place August 6 and 7 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. You can find a link to the schedule and tickets here .

