Taylor County continues to support Addison Bethea

Saturday marks one month since 17-year-old Addison Bethea was attacked by a shark off the Taylor County coast.

She was scalloping with family members.

Now neighbors are working to bring her family some relief.

"We know that there's going to be so many changes and things she's going to need that basic insurance and things just not cover," said Anna King.

The Steinhatchee community is stepping up to make sure shark bite victim, Addison Bethea has what she needs.

After surviving the attack, she had to have her leg amputated and is still healing in the hospital.

"We just want to be there for them so they don't have to worry about it," said King.

Anna King is from the Steinhatchee community and works at Fiddlers Restaurant and Resort.

They held a fundraiser Friday for Bethea who is also from Taylor County.

It is planned that 15% of all sales will be donated.

King said she's like family and her story touched everyone in town and it's not just in Taylor County.

"I know you're taking it one day at a time," Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell said.

Back in Tallahassee, Norvell is reminding Addison that Leon County is still thinking of her and wants her to keep fighting.

He sent her a video earlier in the week and said, "Just continue to do things and being lead with your heart and your mind."

As people across the Big Bend wish her a speedy recovery.

"When you have something happen to you everyone steps up and says how can I help you so we really just banded together and said how can we help her," said King.

As this teenager inspires thousands from the Big Bend and beyond.

If you're interested in helping Addison or finding fundraisers to participate in head to Fight Like Addison's Facebook Page to see more upcoming events.