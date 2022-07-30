ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes bill that could see $250M for Salton Sea projects

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lcqo1_0gyKQd5600

A bill that could see $250 million go towards projects at the Salton Sea is heading to the Senate.

On Friday, the House passed "The Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act." It's a bill that local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz has been pushing for.

The act includes a bill written by Ruiz that would earmark a quarter of a billion dollars for the Bureau of Reclamation to start new projects at the Salton Sea.

Ruiz said currently, the Bureau can only spend $10 million on projects at the sea so this bill would greatly increase that funding.

Local Republican Congressman Ken Calvert voted against the act. He slammed the act in a statement released after his vote, saying, "This legislation is an unserious solution to some of the west’s most serious problems."

Calvert said that he offered several amendments to the bill that were blocked.

Check Out Rep. Calvert's full statement here

The bill now heads to the Senate.

News Channel 3 and anchor Angela Chen has been covering the issues surrounding the Salton Sea for years, including the environmental and health aspects of the looming ecological disaster.

Check out the Emmy-award winning Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajhkC_0gyKQd5600

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post House passes bill that could see $250M for Salton Sea projects appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

California wildfire burns 30,000 acres of national forest as nearby town is evacuated

A wildfire in California has burned down 30,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest as a nearby town was evacuated.The rapid spread of the fire prompted evacuations in the town of Yreka as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County.After the McKinney Fire intensified on Saturday 30 July, fire officials explained that efforts to contain and extinguish the fire were complicated by thunderstorms that were delivering erratic winds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy