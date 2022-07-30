Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

www.wral.com
At least 30 killed in flooding in Kentucky as creeks, rivers continue to rise
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. At least 30 killed in flooding in Kentucky as creeks, rivers continue to rise. More rain in Kentucky overnight caused creeks and rivers to swell...
Mount Airy man rescued JFK and crew from sunken boat in 1943
Mount Airy man rescued JFK and crew from sunken boat in 1943. On August 2nd, 1943, the PT boat John F. Kennedy commanded was torpedoed and sunk. The man who rescued the future president and his crew is from Mount Airy and recalls the harrowing drama. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
