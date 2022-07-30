Man who illegally requested absentee ballots to prove a point receives ballots in the mail

www.wisn.com
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud Activist
(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.
WISN
Racine election officials respond to claims about mobile voting truck
RACINE, Wis. — Racine election officials are pushing back on claims from Republican candidate for governor Rep. Timothy Ramthun madeduring a WISN 12 News town hall about the city's mobile voting truck. "We've got issues with vans driving around in Racine County collecting ballots right now for people," Ramthun...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man now charged with fraud
RACINE, Wis. - Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud. The person who requested the ballots turned himself into the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff admits...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington | Crime and Courts
BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers. Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
WISN
2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide
Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced Monday, Aug. 2 that they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols...
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.
After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
Wisconsin DOJ opens investigation into fraudulent ballot stunt
The Wisconsin Department of Justice opened an investigation into a fraudulent ballot scheme Friday after a group of residents allegedly plotted to request illegitimate absentee ballots in August's primary elections.
WISN
Former VP Pence coming to Waukesha County to campaign with Rebecca Kleefisch
Wis. — Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to come to Southeast Wisconsin on Aug. 3 to campaign with Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch. A law enforcement round table will take place at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Scott Walker will make campaign stops in Wausau and Rhinelander with Walker and Congressman Tom Tiffany on Wednesday, as part of her "Take Back Wisconsin Tour."
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
Number of spoiled ballots growing after another candidate drops out
For the third time in a week, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate dropped out of the race. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said across the state 1,558 ballots have been spoiled by voters so far.
Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
WISN
I-43 southbound reopens in Milwaukee after reported shooting
MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported shooting incident. The lanes were closed from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday, Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Leondre Varner sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Leondre Varner, a man wanted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for two bench warrants stemming from a pair of open cases from last year. "He is very familiar with handguns," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s...
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
WISN
Milwaukee revamping intersections to curb reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking a new approach to reckless driving, now planning to revamp many of the city's intersections. Work is starting this week on what the Department of Public Works calls "rapid implementation projects." Thirty intersections deemed especially dangerous will have new more restrictive...
