Jaguars sign K Elliott Fry to contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep. Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. Paired once again with Wainwright, the two 40-year-olds teamed up to shut down Chicago. Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk. Molina flashed his Gold Glove form by throwing out Rafael Ortega attempting to steal second in the first inning.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO