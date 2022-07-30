ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Mother of slain 15-year-old: 'He will live on in my heart'

By Brittany Edney
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 9

Symonne Thomas
3d ago

I don't know whats going on, but people need to invest in some life insurance....its real out here and people don't care about nobody.

Reply
4
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Clarkston daycare abuse case: Mother angry after watching video of 2 workers

CLARKSTON, Ga. - One daycare worker is behind bars and another has yet to turn herself in after Clarkston police said the women were caught on video abusing a 3-year-old boy. Both daycare workers were charged with first-degree child abuse after detectives watched the disturbing surveillance video from Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare on July 6.
CLARKSTON, GA
Lavinia Thompson

Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after

New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. She detained both men and began an investigation. She found...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Peachtree Street apartment complex

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman who has been missing for multiple days. According to the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments on the 1600 block of Peachtree Street on Saturday, July 30.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Citizen Online

Man assaulted, robbed in weight room at apartment complex

Peachtree City police on July 25 took a report from a man on the city’s south side who was physically assaulted and robbed by four men while he was in the weight room of his apartment complex. A Peachtree City officer on July 25 was dispatched to the Balmoral...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
CHAMBLEE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy