Mother of slain 15-year-old: 'He will live on in my heart'

New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO