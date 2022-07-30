Mother of slain 15-year-old: 'He will live on in my heart'

www.fox5atlanta.com
Symonne Thomas
3d ago
I don't know whats going on, but people need to invest in some life insurance....its real out here and people don't care about nobody.
fox5atlanta.com
Clarkston daycare abuse case: Mother angry after watching video of 2 workers
CLARKSTON, Ga. - One daycare worker is behind bars and another has yet to turn herself in after Clarkston police said the women were caught on video abusing a 3-year-old boy. Both daycare workers were charged with first-degree child abuse after detectives watched the disturbing surveillance video from Clarkston First Baptist Academy Daycare on July 6.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body after
New details have emerged about the Gainesville woman who murdered her older husband and lived with body for two months, according to the Gainesville Times. The indictment charges 45-year-old Tabitha Zeldia Wood with two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault against a person 65 years and older, exploitation of an elder person, financial transaction card theft, and concealing the death of her 82-year-old fiancé, Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr., according to the Times.
fox5atlanta.com
Second suspect charged in coach's murder during botched carjacking at Gwinnett QT
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a second suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during a botched carjacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department said investigators have been working around the clock to figure out who killed...
fox5atlanta.com
Police search for Gwinnett County woman considered 'critical missing person'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing woman who is without her medication. Ma’Nique Prayer left her Gwinnett County home around 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Gwinnett County police said she was walking. She has not been seen since. Prayer was last seen...
CBS 46
Atlanta Police detective stops assault in broad daylight
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta Police Department detective stopped a broad daylight assault near Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW around 9 a.m. Aug. 1. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. She detained both men and began an investigation. She found...
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Peachtree Street apartment complex
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing woman who has been missing for multiple days. According to the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments on the 1600 block of Peachtree Street on Saturday, July 30.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for next-door neighbor's death
Morrow police said it started as an argument and quickly turned violent from there. Now, a woman is dead and another is in jail.
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for 'tactical' car thief's in Snellville, police say
Snellville police say they are searching for thief's who were caught on camera breaking into unlocked cars. Officials say that the criminals used a look-out tactic, where one suspect is considered the "armed look-out man" and the other checks the vehicles.
Early morning apartment fire in DeKalb leaves multiple families without a place to live
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says investigators are looking into an apartment fire in DeKalb that happened early Tuesday morning. DCFR says the fire happened at 4:17 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments. They say the fire appeared to be in a unit on the first...
The Citizen Online
Man assaulted, robbed in weight room at apartment complex
Peachtree City police on July 25 took a report from a man on the city’s south side who was physically assaulted and robbed by four men while he was in the weight room of his apartment complex. A Peachtree City officer on July 25 was dispatched to the Balmoral...
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at Quik Trip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested the second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in...
fox5atlanta.com
Second man charged in connection to fatal attempted carjacking at Norcross QT, police say
Gwinnett County police say that a second man was arrested and faces charges in connection related to the shooting death of a beloved coach that was murdered while pumping air into his tires at a QuikTrip in Norcross. Miles Collins and David Jarrad Booker were both identified by authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam video shows Clayton County officer confronting suicidal woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New video has been released showing a Clayton County officer’s perspective of a confrontation with a reportedly suicidal individual late last week. The officer would be shot during the incident and the individual would later be injured in a shootout with police. Officer Demika Lloyd...
Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
