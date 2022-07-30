UPDATE: Police seek family of found 5-year-old

www.wisn.com
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have located a 12-year-old critical missing boy. Marlon Johnson has been located and returned home safe. There was concern after Johnson was last seen in the area of 6th and Hadley around 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Anyone with information is asked...
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
Gunfire hits woman in her own home near 25th and Rogers
A 51-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured after being struck by gunfire while in her home Monday night.
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
Teen involved in Shake Shack shooting accepts plea deal
MILWAUKEE — One of the teens connected to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective inside the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward in January accepted a plea deal Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse Dionta'e L. Hayes of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Volkswagen after the shooting. Detective...
Kenosha police seize 4 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced Monday, Aug. 2 that they have recovered four illegally possessed firearms. These firearms are involved in open and active cases, according to police. The Kenosha Police Department seized a tan pistol that they describe as a privately manufactured firearm (ghost gun). Two other pistols...
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
Suspect Arrested in Waukegan Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Teen Girl Dead, 2 Others Injured
A man faces charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in suburban Waukegan on Sunday night that left a teen girl dead and two other family members injured. According to Waukegan police, officers were called to the area between Crescent Avenue and Garrick Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a crash.
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal
MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
I-43 southbound reopens in Milwaukee after reported shooting
MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported shooting incident. The lanes were closed from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Domestic violence considered an epidemic in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the weekend, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. The Milwaukee Police Department said domestic violence homicides are only increasing. On July 31, Desiree Harris was shot dead during a domestic related circumstance. It happened at her home on...
VIDEO: Driver runs red light, crashes into MPD squad car near Locust and Holton
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Milwaukee police squad car near Locust and Holton on Monday, May 2.
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
