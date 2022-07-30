ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man to walk with bishop this weekend

 4 days ago
Communities take part in National Night Out

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local communities took part in National Night Out on Tuesday. It’s an effort to improve relations between police departments and local communities. In Bethlehem, they had free food and admission to the town pool and a movie night. There was also live music,...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?

Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Police: Watervliet basketball court paint wasn’t vandalism

WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
WATERVLIET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA

COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer. The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in […]
COLONIE, NY
Carol Durant

Albany Skyway is an elevated park

Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

This First of It’s Kind Book Bikes Coming to Capital Region!

There is a unique summer program in the Capital Region, and it involves books and bikes! The local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers has teamed up with CDPHP to bring two "book bikes" to events in Albany. An earth-friendly opportunity, Grassroot Givers, has launched the mobile libraries to pedal to local...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze

When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
WATERVLIET, NY

