Local man to walk with bishop this weekend

National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several local communities took part in National Night Out on Tuesday. It’s an effort to improve relations between police departments and local communities. In Bethlehem, they had free food and admission to the town pool and a movie night. There was also live music,...
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Almost 34 years to the day in front of the very spot Stephen Mittler met his abuser, former priest Mark Haight, he took another step — meeting with Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
A bar in Saratoga is still a popular spot this summer, with new rules following a string of violence on Caroline Street. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino, says heightened police presence and other new operating regulations have been working well at Gaffney's.
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
A Little Free Library box in Albany went up in flames over the weekend.
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
WATERVLIET – The basketball court located at the 7th Street Park in Watervliet was found with paint all over it on Monday morning. While vandals were initially suspected, police say that’s not the case. Watervliet police now say the paint spill was unintentional, after kids stepped in the...
The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home's siding with a blowtorch.
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
A Schenectady man has been sentenced for distributing heroin and cocaine base. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gregory Sherrills, Jr., 40, was sentenced to five years in prison.
COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her murder that’s remained a cold case since 1959. News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with the investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s Killer. The story dates back to December, 1959. Police had identified body found along Sandcreek Road in […]
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
There is a unique summer program in the Capital Region, and it involves books and bikes! The local not-for-profit organization Grassroot Givers has teamed up with CDPHP to bring two "book bikes" to events in Albany. An earth-friendly opportunity, Grassroot Givers, has launched the mobile libraries to pedal to local...
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
