USU football: Motivated Aggies hold first practice of Fall Camp

Herald-Journal
Youngsters learn about track and field
The Preston Junior Track Club held its final track meet on July 23. the program continues to grow each year under the direction of Derek Bailey. The low key program is a great introduction to the sport for youth. His goal is for participants to have fun doing something healthy, and hopefully learn the basics of the sport in the process. They meet on Thursdays and Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. and have a few meets where they compete against each other.
Herald-Journal
American Legion baseball: Pair of Preston players shine in state tourney
A pair of Preston baseball players nearly helped propel Marsh Valley’s American Legion program to a third straight single-A state championship. Soon-to-be Preston seniors Davon Inglet and Chayse Oxborrow filled key roles on a Marsh Valley squad that went 30-10 this season and lost to the Minico Storm in the championship game of Idaho’s A American Legion State Tournament.
Herald-Journal
Make a statement at USU athletics events
In the past year, Utah State University introduced a series of "Land Acknowledgement" statements to be read before events or used in presentations, as a show of respect to the Indigenous peoples who were the original inhabitants of the lands the university uses. I applaud this.
Herald-Journal
Koh, Vanny
Our beloved mother, grandmother (yay-yay), wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Vanny Koh passed away on July 26th, 2022 in Logan, UT, at the age of 58. She was surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and always hold a place in our hearts. She was born on June 5th, 1964 in Battambang, Cambodia. She emigrated to the United States with her dad, her mom, and little sister. They settled in Logan, UT where she married the love of her life Sakhon Koh on July 3, 1982. Together they had 3 beautiful children. Vanny was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. You could always find her fishing or foraging for mushrooms in the mountains. Her love of music and karaoke transitioned her into becoming a mini local celebrity within the Cambodian community. She performed at numerous weddings and celebrations in the spotlight, where she loved to be. She was a gracious host who had a zest for cooking for all family and friends. She welcomed all and made sure everyone left with a full belly. For the last 35 years, she cultivated long lasting friendships during her employment at Pepperidge Farm. People gravitated towards her because of her quick wit and infectious laughter. She was the glue of our family and strived to make memories everywhere she went. Her family was always a priority and she loved everyone unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her mother, Saroun Vann. She is survived by her caring husband: Sakhon; children: Kanika (Becky), Jessica (Mark), and Kris (Vic); grandchildren: Kaidin, Braxton, Corgan, Kezaiya, Meena, and Leyla; her father Saokhon Vann; sisters: Saoroth, Sophalasy, and Chenda; brother: Wongsar; nieces: Nyla, Alijah, and Sky; nephews: Cole and Stetson; and many close relatives and family. Although we are heartbroken, we are comforted in knowing she has reunited with her mother, whom she adored and missed dearly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 1:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held the night before on Friday, August 5th, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and doctors involved in her care. Also, a special thanks to her extended relatives, especially Sarouen Duong and Vanna Iv for helping during this hard time.
Herald-Journal
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom
Marjean (Pugmire) Hedstrom Marj was born February 24, 1948 in Montpelier Idaho to Laurel and Norma Pugmire. The third of four children, and self proclaimed "favorite". She died at her home on July 27, 2022. She lived in St. Charles until 1955 when the family moved to Salt Lake City....
Herald-Journal
Bodily, DiAnn (Beckstead)
Bodily DiAnn Beckstead Bodily 80 Preston passed away July 29, 2022. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6-8 pm and again prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 am both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Road work on SR 38 to continue through Aug. 20
The Utah Department of Transportation has begun a road improvement project that will result in reduced speed limits and some traffic delays on a major north-south route through northern Box Elder County for the next couple of weeks. Work started Monday on the chip-seal project on SR-38, between SR-13 and...
Herald-Journal
Miller, Marilyn (Leatham)
Miller Marilyn Leatham Miller 84 Nibley passed away July 31, 2022. Services this Saturday directed by Allen-Hall Mortuary..
Herald-Journal
Cache County Planning Commission to hold public hearing on general plan
The Cache County Planning Commission will be accepting public comments on Thursday regarding a new, proposed general plan for the county. A public hearing for the plan has been slated for 6:30 p.m. during the planning commission’s regularly scheduled meeting.
