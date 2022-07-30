USU football: Motivated Aggies hold first practice of Fall Camp

Our beloved mother, grandmother (yay-yay), wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Vanny Koh passed away on July 26th, 2022 in Logan, UT, at the age of 58. She was surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed and always hold a place in our hearts. She was born on June 5th, 1964 in Battambang, Cambodia. She emigrated to the United States with her dad, her mom, and little sister. They settled in Logan, UT where she married the love of her life Sakhon Koh on July 3, 1982. Together they had 3 beautiful children. Vanny was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. You could always find her fishing or foraging for mushrooms in the mountains. Her love of music and karaoke transitioned her into becoming a mini local celebrity within the Cambodian community. She performed at numerous weddings and celebrations in the spotlight, where she loved to be. She was a gracious host who had a zest for cooking for all family and friends. She welcomed all and made sure everyone left with a full belly. For the last 35 years, she cultivated long lasting friendships during her employment at Pepperidge Farm. People gravitated towards her because of her quick wit and infectious laughter. She was the glue of our family and strived to make memories everywhere she went. Her family was always a priority and she loved everyone unconditionally. She was preceded in death by her mother, Saroun Vann. She is survived by her caring husband: Sakhon; children: Kanika (Becky), Jessica (Mark), and Kris (Vic); grandchildren: Kaidin, Braxton, Corgan, Kezaiya, Meena, and Leyla; her father Saokhon Vann; sisters: Saoroth, Sophalasy, and Chenda; brother: Wongsar; nieces: Nyla, Alijah, and Sky; nephews: Cole and Stetson; and many close relatives and family. Although we are heartbroken, we are comforted in knowing she has reunited with her mother, whom she adored and missed dearly. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 1:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held the night before on Friday, August 5th, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services. Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the medical staff and doctors involved in her care. Also, a special thanks to her extended relatives, especially Sarouen Duong and Vanna Iv for helping during this hard time.

LOGAN, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO