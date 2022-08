SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting as a Queens, New York native and making her way down to Savannah, Georgia, up-and-coming country singer Janna Marie is making a name for herself! Nate Shaffer owner of S² Sports & Entertainment Agency says, “Everyone needs to know who Janna Marie is” and we agree! From rocking down the house in downtown Nashville to recording her first few singles that are set to release soon, Janna is killing the country music scene.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO