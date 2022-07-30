Did you win? Friday’s Mega Millions numbers released

www.fox19.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Northern Kentucky father, sons split $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize
William Hicks and his sons William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks received a check for $118,333.33 each after one of them won a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off's top prize.
linknky.com
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!
Cincinnati Magazine's brand new August issue is out today and features a complete guide to Camping around the Tri-State… with everything you need to Go Wild! Now is a great time to pack up the car or the RV and hit the road. It's time to rediscover the joy of camping by heading into the woods. Features include: Plan the Perfect Camping Trip -Make a basic plan -Grab the essentials -Prepare for the unexpected -Pack your tools -Stock up on creature comforts -Leave a good impression Camping With Kids -Figure out what you need, then double it -Prepare for the big questions -Involve kids in the workload -Stay close, and don't be above Friday takeout Join the RV Revolution -Which type of RV is right for you? -Should you buy new or used? -What about rentals? Gourmet Gone Wild Master the art of campfire cooking with tips from Chef Jared Bennett, along with his recipe for cast-iron pork steaks. Camp Without a Trace Follow these six principles of "leave no trace" for a cleaner campground and a more sustainable future. How to Glamp Tips for making "roughing it" a little less rough. Map: Hit the Road at These Favorite Local Spots -The RV Oasis: Winton Woods (Greenhills) -The Fisherman's Paradise: Stonelick State Park (Clermont County) -Best Family Fun: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (Union, Ky.) -Perfect for First-Timers: East Fork State Park (Bethel, Ohio) -For the Cabin Camper: Hocking Hills State Park (Logan, Ohio) -The Primitive Camper: Shawnee State Forest (Portsmouth, Ohio) Your Foolproof Packing List -The essentials -Campground cooking -Hygiene -Creature comforts -Clothing Suit Up on Camping Gear Milford-based Roads Rivers and Trails recommends 17 products to bring along on your camping trip. Tips from Experts -Save money on camping gear with REI member discounts -Make advance reservations -Bring your own water -Pitch your tent at a clearing -Consider a tech ban.
WCPO
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
MONROE — Most malls are struggling these days, as anchor stores close and others follow them out. But at Cincinnati's biggest outlet mall -- Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe, Ohio -- just the opposite is happening, as it is adding a half dozen new stores this summer and fall.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
Two wall clouds spotted with last night's storm
Two separate wall clouds were spotted Monday as severe storms rolled through the Ohio Valley, especially along the Ohio River.
Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!. Cincinnati Magazine's brand new August issue is out today and features a complete guide to Camping around the Tri-State… with everything you need to Go Wild! Now is a great time to pack up the car or the RV and hit the road. It's time to rediscover the joy of camping by heading into the woods. Features include: Plan the Perfect Camping Trip -Make a basic plan -Grab the essentials -Prepare for the unexpected -Pack your tools -Stock up on creature comforts -Leave a good impression Camping With Kids -Figure out what you need, then double it -Prepare for the big questions -Involve kids in the workload -Stay close, and don't be above Friday takeout Join the RV Revolution -Which type of RV is right for you? -Should you buy new or used? -What about rentals? Gourmet Gone Wild Master the art of campfire cooking with tips from Chef Jared Bennett, along with his recipe for cast-iron pork steaks. Camp Without a Trace Follow these six principles of "leave no trace" for a cleaner campground and a more sustainable future. How to Glamp Tips for making "roughing it" a little less rough. Map: Hit the Road at These Favorite Local Spots -The RV Oasis: Winton Woods (Greenhills) -The Fisherman's Paradise: Stonelick State Park (Clermont County) -Best Family Fun: Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (Union, Ky.) -Perfect for First-Timers: East Fork State Park (Bethel, Ohio) -For the Cabin Camper: Hocking Hills State Park (Logan, Ohio) -The Primitive Camper: Shawnee State Forest (Portsmouth, Ohio) Your Foolproof Packing List -The essentials -Campground cooking -Hygiene -Creature comforts -Clothing Suit Up on Camping Gear Milford-based Roads Rivers and Trails recommends 17 products to bring along on your camping trip. Tips from Experts -Save money on camping gear with REI member discounts -Make advance reservations -Bring your own water -Pitch your tent at a clearing -Consider a tech ban.
WLWT 5
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WKRC
Timeline: Severe storms in Tri-State with strong winds, tornadoes possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While it feels like summer is winding down (and some kids in the Tri-State have already started school) the forecast says otherwise! To start the work week it will feel hot and humid with strong-to-severe storms on tap. Round one of storms approaching from the west came...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Strong storms possible on Monday
CINCINNATI — Cloud cover and early rain kept many in the 70s this afternoon. For this evening and tonight, mostly dry conditions will persist with humid air sticking around. Temperatures will stay in the lower-70s through tonight with a few getting into the upper-60s. A few scattered showers will...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0