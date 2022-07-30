ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawyer vows to sue CNN for linking the former president to an Adolf Hitler theory

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdadZ_0gyKNoKM00
Former President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition during their annual conference on June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Seth Herald/Getty Images
  • Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for Donald Trump, said she planned to sue CNN for defamation.
  • She said the network defamed the former president by calling his election fraud claims "The Big Lie."
  • The phrase "is actually linked to Adolf Hitler," Halligan said on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast.

In an interview for Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, an attorney for Donald Trump said she planned to sue CNN for defamation over the network's reporting on the former president's election fraud claims.

"CNN branded Trump as a liar, and referred to his questions regarding voter fraud as The Big Lie, which is actually linked to Adolf Hitler," Lindsey Halligan, a Florida attorney, said.

The German expression "the big lie" was coined by Hitler in his book "Mein Kampf" to describe a lie so egregious that no one would believe that someone "could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously."

On Wednesday, Trump released a 282-page statement detailing his intent to sue CNN over their coverage of his baseless voter fraud claims, which the network called "The Big Lie." In his statement, he defines the word "lie" as something known or believed by the speaker to be untrue.

"In this instance, President Trump's comments are not lies: He subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election turned on fraudulent voting activity in several key states," the former president's letter read.

Some legal scholars have argued Trump's stance that he believed the voter fraud falsehoods may be key to his defense, as it may make criminal intent more difficult to prove. However, Trump's "willful blindness" to the facts of the case may, in fact, establish intent and serve as evidence.

Voter fraud claims perpetuated by the former president have been repeatedly debunked by the media, as well as conservative politicians, lawyers for the Trump administration, and allies of Trump himself.

"So it's pretty simple: if you're going to call someone a liar, back it up with researched, well-founded facts. Otherwise, don't report it, don't distort the truth," Halligan said during an interview for the War Room podcast. "CNN responded to our letter today advising us that they will not retract the statements, so they will be getting served with a lawsuit very shortly, I believe."

According to the latest information available through the Florida Bar Association, Halligan was previously employed with the law firm Cole, Scott & Kissane specializing in property insurance claims, but her profile has since been removed from their website. It is unclear where she is currently practicing law.

Halligan did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 12

Viva Satire!
4d ago

His first wife Ivana told an interviewer in the 90s, that her husband kept a copy of "My New Order" on his nightstand and studied it regularly. Then he used theFascist Playbook to get elected President, by blaming Migrants andMuslims for America's problems. So this lawsuit is doomed to failure before it is even filed.

Reply(2)
12
Red Hot Cinnamon
3d ago

HITLER died in 1945. TRUMP born in 1946. The DEVIL is truly delighted with his new face

Reply(1)
4
Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
NBC News

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb: ‘Big Lie has been good only for Trump’

Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Lawyers#Defamation#Election Fraud#German
NBC News

AG Garland says Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy will not impact Jan. 6 investigation

In an exclusive interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions of whether former President Trump’s potential candidacy would impact the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation. Garland tells NBC News’ Lester Holt, “We pursue justice without fear or favor. We intend to hold everyone, anyone who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding January 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, that's what we do. We don't pay any attention to other issues with respect to that.”July 26, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Feds take issue with Steve Bannon's claims of too much pre-trial publicity and remind the judge that the longtime Trump ally was holding courthouse press conferences

Prosecutors made sure a judge knew about Steve Bannon's daily press conferences during his trial. Bannon called the House January 6 hearings a "show trial" and said he stood with Donald Trump. The filing from prosecutors appeared intended to undercut a portion of Bannon's expected appeal. As his trial on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Collins-Sinema compromise bill draws backlash: “Political stunt that won’t address abortion rights”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As GOP-led states continue working to further restrict reproductive freedom in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's late June ruling, some progressive advocates on Monday responded critically to the introduction of bipartisan abortion rights legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

563K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy