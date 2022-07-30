ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor Hochul calls State Disaster Emergency in response to ongoing Monkeypox outbreak

By Reegan Domagala
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yeN0h_0gyKNfNp00

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on Friday, July 29 in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The order allows the state to respond more quickly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.

“After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a state Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to conform this outbreak,” Governor Hochul said. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond. It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”

The State says the Executive Order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists, and midwives.

This will also allow physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient-specific standing orders for vaccines and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

You can learn more by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or visiting the New York State Department of Health website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Reaction to Pa. Supreme Court upholding mail-in ballot law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state supreme court has upheld Pennsylvania’s mail in voting law. That means you can still vote by mail without having to explain why. In a decision along ideological lines, the justices say the law that created no-excuse mail in voting in Pennsylvania is constitutional. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled 5-2, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

PA Supreme Court says mail-in voting is constitutional

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has upheld the legality of mail-in voting. The decision was announced on Aug. 2. “We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting,” the court opinion said. In its decision, the court recapped the history of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living. Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Back in February 2022, Gov. Wolf first unveiled the $1.7 billion […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Dept. of Health highlights prevention, treatment on World Hepatitis Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On World Hepatitis Day, the Department of Health held a press conference to discuss the importance of preventing and treating viral hepatitis and HIV. “The Wolf Administration wants residents to feel empowered and not fear testing because unfortunately there may be Pennsylvanians living with Hepatitis who may be unaware of their […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
abc27 News

Judge: No gag order in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — There will be no official gag order in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial. That’s the decision a South Carolina judge handed down Tuesday. According to The State Newspaper, Judge Clifton Newman denied a request for all records in the case to be sealed and any witnesses or people involved in the case can […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc27 News

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will update this post as information becomes available. HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday, July 26, there were 62,464 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The department is now reporting a cumulative statewide total of positive cases at 3,080,593 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Politics State#Politics Governor#Diseases#General Health#New Yorkers#Ems
abc27 News

Bill preventing domestic abusers from taking office gains traction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bill that would prevent individuals who have been convicted of domestic violence from holding any public office in PA is gaining traction. Currently in Pennsylvania, people convicted of “embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” are not allowed to take public office, but State Rep. Scott Conklin’s (D-Centre) […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Fetterman trolls Oz with another New Jersey celebrity

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman enlisted the help of another New Jersey celebrity to take a jab at Republican challenger Mehmet Oz’s ties to the state: musician Steven Van Zandt. “Yo, Doctor Oz! Stevie VZ here,” the “Sopranos” actor and E Street Band guitarist said in a video Fetterman tweeted. “What are you doing in Pennsylvania? […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court argues […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc27 News

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln, and Temple are receiving federal funds and do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Fate of 800 mail-in primary votes gets 1st court hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court hearing Thursday will address the fate of some 800 mail-in spring primary votes that three Republican-majority county election boards threw out over the lack of handwritten dates on their outside envelopes. The dates aren’t needed to show the ballots were mailed in time — county workers must separately […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Kids internet safety, privacy bills introduced

(WHTM) — Strict guidelines meant to protect children’s safety and privacy online could be coming soon and the legislation is something that both Republicans and Democrats can agree on. Lawmakers say this is a way to keep big tech companies accountable and keep kids safe online. A Senate committee is working on two pieces of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Trooper Minute: Move over for stopped trash, recycling trucks

(WHTM) — Drivers traveling throughout Pennsylvania commonly encounter vehicles at an emergency scene. In those situations, drivers must move over or slow down. Most know this those vehicles include police, fire, EMS, tow trucks, and other roadside assistance vehicles. But, do you also know that you must move over for trash and recycling trucks? The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy