ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

D.C. mayor calls for federal help to manage influx of migrants

By Anna Wiernicki
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jikW0_0gyKNdcN00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As more and more busloads of migrants arrive to the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser says the city is now at a tipping point.

“We need the federal government to be involved,” Bowser said.

She’s calling for 150 National Guard troops a day to help and to set up a processing center in the district.

Bowser said she expects the humanitarian crisis to escalate.

In April, as a response to an influx at the southern border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses full of migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities, like Washington D.C. So far, the city estimates that nearly 200 buses have arrived, delivering more than 4,000 migrants.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Republican governors of using migrants as a political tool.

“There’s a process in place for managing migrants at the border — this is not it,” Jean-Pierre said.

But Republicans fired back, saying D.C. is experiencing just a fraction of what border communities experience every day.

The Department of Defense says the mayor’s request is now under consideration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WKBN

Two dead, three injured after shooting at Far South Side bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead and at least three others injured Monday night after a shooting at a bar on the Far South Side. According to Columbus police, the shootout-style shooting, with multiple shooters, was reported outside of the Old Landmark bar on the 100 block of Rumsey Road at approximately 9:40 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#National Guard#White House#Republicans#The Department Of Defense#Nexstar Media Inc
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay

TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
POLITICS
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy