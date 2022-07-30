Are you a winner? Winning numbers announced for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

myfox28columbus.com
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe Lantern
Dean's Charity Steer show happening today at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happening today, the Dean's Charity Steer Shows is set to raise some sterrious money for Central Ohio's Ronald McDonald House. Rick Ricart and Karissa Treadway joined Good Day Columbus live from the Ohio State Fairgrounds to talk about how they're teaming up with ABC 6/FOX 28's Cameron Fontana today to support agriculture and children.
Gas prices vary across central Ohio as drivers look for deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight up-tick in demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in gas prices. Viewers in central Ohio are asking why the price...
Ohio History Connections announces first female CEO
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Megan Wood is making history right here in the Buckeye State as the new leading lady at Ohio History Connection. The new CEO joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the role means to her. Wood is the very first female CEO since the...
'I'm leaving a legacy,' former Franklinton Rising trainee buys home built by nonprofit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklinton Rising project came full circle on Monday after a former trainee signed a contract, officially purchasing a home built by the nonprofit. "It felt like I was signing a contract for the NBA or NFL," Alex Powell said. Alex Powell joined Franklinton Rising...
Ohio natives, former Kent State students begin shooting Stephen King-inspired movie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Three former Kent State students are scheduled to begin shooting a movie in mid-Ohio this month. Writers Shelby Wyant and Michael Doerge, along with director Brandon Lazenko, will shoot the movie in Mansfield, Crestline, Plymouth and Willard, among other locations, according to a news release. The...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Taco Bell bringing back its Mexican Pizza...again
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taco Bell's popular Mexican Pizza is making another return. Following a three-month absence from menus, the chain announced the Mexican Pizza is returning permanently on September 15. In May, the menu item returned two years after it was removed from Taco Bell's selection. Demand was...
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity at no extra cost, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation.
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
Central Ohioans help with relief efforts in Kentucky following deadly flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least 30 people have died in Eastern Kentucky following unprecedented flooding last week. Dozens of people from Central Ohio traveled down to lend a helping hand, including workers from AEP Ohio. "You usually don’t see floods quite this bad, houses being completely moved to...
Peletonia's 14th annual Ride Weekend just days away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the cycling ride that brings together thousands of riders-- all pedaling to end cancer. Peletonia CEO Doug Ulman joins Good Day Columbus to talk about the non-profit's mission and it's 14th annual Ride Weekend kicking off on August 5th through the 7th. Pelotonia hosts...
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
Average Columbus gas price falls below $4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average gas price across Columbus fell 30 cents in the last week, bringing the average below the $4 mark. According to GasBuddy's survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, last week ended with an average gas price of $3.78 a gallon. That's about...
The cost and impact of a second primary election in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Ohio's second primary election this year. It's not typical to vote in two primaries in one summer, but voters will need to do so after a redistricting battle between lawmakers caused the need for another primary. “We’d...
Ryan, Nina Day to announce Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, will be holding a news conference Wednesday to announce a sizeable donation that will be used to fund research and services promoting mental health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine.
With Ohio about to become a chips-making hub, the time is now to embrace renewable energy: Mitchell Ticoras
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Semiconductors are all around us; they are inside your phone, your car, and the light bulbs above your head. The widespread use of these “chips” is why they are at the heart of the bipartisan CHIPS Act passed by the U.S. House yesterday. The legislation should support Intel’s plans to turn Ohio into a hub for chip manufacturing.
Still no contract agreement between Columbus City Schools, Columbus Teachers Association
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the start of school less than a month away, the Columbus City Schools Board and Education and the Columbus Teachers Association have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract. The board said Tuesday it's had 19 meetings in the last four...
'Operation Wheels Down' hits Columbus streets for third time this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
