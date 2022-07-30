State board: RIP Memorial Gardens cemetery has failed to maintain its grounds since 2015

katv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Mississippi man returns to Little Rock to retrace steps that were life changing
Jim Robertson returns to Little Rock after 62 years to retrace the life-changing steps he took after becoming blind.
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
KATV
Conway man sentenced for possessing illegally taken giant salamanders, other reptiles
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 27-year-old Conway man was sentenced Monday afternoon for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife, a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney said. According to federal officials, Jackson Roe was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr. to...
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
KATV
Murder in the Heights: 71-year-old woman dead in Little Rock homicide; suspect arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:40 p.m.:. The victim of Monday's homicide in the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock has been identified as 71-year-old Cathy Smith, police said in a tweet. Update 4:55 p.m.:. A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a white female victim in the...
KATV
Developers select official location for Topgolf of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials of popular entertainment golf company Topgolf have announced the official site of the up-and-coming venue in the Little Rock metro area. According to representatives of the company, the franchise will be located just north of the intersection of I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road. The...
KATV
1 dead in Monday morning homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in the southwestern part of the city, the agency said. Police said the murder occurred in the 10100 block of Whispering Pines Drive, near Mabelvale. The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to avoid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Little Rock city leaders break ground on new medical clinic
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in some parts of North Little Rock will soon have access to doctors who are much closer to home. A $5 million dollar project is underway for what will become the first full-service health clinic on the city's east side since 2013. City...
North Little Rock and Baptist Health break ground on new health clinic in Rose City
North Little Rock officials broke ground on a much-needed health clinic for one neighborhood.
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
KATV
Little Rock mayor and candidate express frustration with two homicides in the same day
With the two separate homicides looming the capital city on Monday, Little Rock mayor Frank Scott, Jr and mayor candidates address those violent acts. According to the Little Rock police department both homicides happened with four hours of each other. Sgt. Eric Barnes with LRPD said the first homicide happened...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
KATV
LRPD investigating fatal Monday night hit and run in West Little Rock; no suspect found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that claimed the life of a woman late Monday night. At approximately 10:34 p.m., officers said they responded to the incident at 11301 Financial Center Parkway in West Little Rock. When police arrived, they found a...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of July 24 - July 30:. 1. FDA warns puberty blocker may cause brain swelling, vision loss in children. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a warning...
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Conway, AR USA
Found a heart outside of the restaurant Purple Cow! It was hanging from a tree just outside the doors. I was so excited to find that it was very purple, since that’s my favorite colour. This definitely brightened my day and I’m so happy I found it.
goworldtravel.com
‘Take the Waters’ and Soak up the History in Hot Springs Arkansas
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. It’s perfectly legal to be naked in Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park. Yes, you read that right – the caveat being as long as you’re in the Buckstaff Bathhouse.
KATV
5th Arkansas woman pleads guilty to involvement in 11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a fifth Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki Charles of England Arkansas...
Comments / 2