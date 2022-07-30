ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker belts two homers in Springfield 12-6 win

By Dan Lucy
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Frisco Friday night.

The Cards and Wichita started play tied for first place in the Texas League North.

Springfield was trying to collect its second straight win over the RoughRiders.

And it was Christmas in July night at Hammons Field.

And those Christmas uniforms are a thing of beauty Clark.

The RoughRiders with another quick start, Jonathan Ornelas takes this deep to left, a lead off homer and it’s 1-0 Frisco.

Springfield takes the lead in the third when Masyn Winn takes this deep to left, it’s gone, a two run shot, it’s 2-1 Springfield.

Next batter is Jordan Walker and goes the opposite way, deep to right and gone, back to back jacks and its 3-1 Springfield.

Frisco gets back in the game in the fifth, when Trey Hair sends this line drive to left, it’s just fair, a two run shot to make it 4-3.

It was 5-4 RoughRiders in the sixth when Walker would muscle up again, a two run shot to left center, his second of the night 6-5 Cards.

And Springfield goes onto win 12-6.

