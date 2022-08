On Friday, a press release landed in my email box, informing me that the U.S. Coast Guard hosted a “Senior Leader Arctic Orientation”, a whirlwind tour that put 30 people into Nome for a few hours last week. It is good form to give the heads-up to the press when those folks come into our region but the press was not invited and we learned only about it after the fact. Neither was there any tribal representation.

NOME, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO