Fire Weather Watch Issued for Ka‘ū

Red Flag Warning Over, But Dry Conditions to Persist
Leeward portions of the state, including on the Big Island, remained under a red flag warning through most of Monday, Aug. 1, as fire weather conditions persisted. A lack of rain, warmer temperatures and an increase in trade wind strength fueled dry conditions and low humidity this past weekend, which resulted in the red flag warning. A wind advisory was also in effect for part of the weekend for portions of the Big Island and other parts of the state.
Recent ‘Quakes Not Impacting Big Island Volcanic Activity
Two recent magnitude-4-plus earthquakes and a spike last month in seismic activity at a underwater seamount have not affected volcanic activity on the Big Island, according to a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist. Jefferson Chang, a geophysicist at HVO, said the largest of the recent earthquakes, a magnitude-4.6 temblor that rattled...
Fracture Closes Nāhuku Lava Tube
Nāhuku lava tube in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is closed until further notice after data from a crackmeter revealed that a fracture near a large overhanging rock slab at the apex of the lava tube has narrowed by 2.47 mm since Saturday. HVNP reported on Monday, Aug. 1...
Officials Confirm Death of Big Island Teen Last Year was Result of Fentanyl Overdose
A West Hawai‘i teen who died last November suffered from a fentanyl overdose, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Hawai‘i News Now. HNN reported last year the 14-year-old was airlifted to Kapiʻolani Medical Center shortly after snorting a substance on the social media app, TikTok. Hawai‘i Police Department has been investigating the incident.
Police Renew Warning About Jewelry Scam
Big Island police are renewing their warning about a recent scam involving counterfeit jewelry. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, police have seen an increase in reports of these types of scams during the past two months and have initiated multiple theft investigations. A Waimea jeweler also is reporting that several customers have been targeted by people selling fake jewelry.
Police Investigating Kona Salvation Army Robbery
Hawai‘i Island police confirmed on Monday, Aug. 1 that they are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Salvation Army Kona Corps. facility on the 75-200 block of Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona. The Salvation Army Kona Corps reported Friday, July 29, that their facility was broken into sometime in...
Bay Clinic, West Hawai‘i Community Health Center Merger Complete
A new community health center, the combination of two other health care providers, is serving 40,000 patients on the Big Island. The merger between Bay Clinic Inc. and West Hawai‘i Community Health Center is complete. As of July 1, the Hawai‘i Island Community Health Center began providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services and enabling services at locations in Hilo, Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Kaʻū, Kealakekua, Kealakehe, Waikōloa and Kailua-Kona.
Missing Puna Teen Sought
Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a juvenile female who was reported as a runaway, 13-year-old Zaydie-Rain Andrade-Takahashi. Andrade-Takahashi was last seen in the Hawaiian Beaches area on Saturday, July 30. She is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, and weighing around 145-150 pounds with brown eyes, long black hair and a tan complexion.
Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i Celebrates 40 Years of Granting Wishes
Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i is marking 40 years of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, and to celebrate the significant milestone, the organization will host free anniversary events every Saturday in August throughout the state, including on the Big Island. “Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i has seen...
