Seattle, WA

MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever

FOX Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxsports.com

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision

Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking

Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Didi Gregorius
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Kansas City Royals#Yankees#Fox Sports Mlb#St Louis Cardinals Key#Cardinals#Cards
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider

Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

