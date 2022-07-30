MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo to Seattle, Dodgers nab reliever

www.foxsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts’ Role to Change, According to Roberts
The Dodgers are 67-33 after Saturday night’s loss in Colorado. Even with the loss, they have the best record in all of baseball and are primed to get even better over the next few weeks with the return of several injured players. Oh, and that trade deadline is just days away.
Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking
Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
Feinsand: "More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals." The 31-year-old is hitting .274 this season with six home runs and 28...
Juan Soto rumors: This trade package makes most sense for the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Washington Nationals are seemingly the only three teams that are still in for the Juan Soto sweepstakes. One of the trade packages is better than the others. It seems increasingly likely that the Washington Nationals will trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s trade...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Dodgers Rumors: San Diego Padres & LA Most Likely to Land Juan Soto Says Insider
Juan Soto continues to be at the center of the baseball universe. The Washington Nationals have been exploring potential trades for the 23-year-old All-Star outfielder and the Dodgers have been very much in the mix. Of course, the Dodgers aren’t the only contending team eyeing a deal that will cost a historic amount of prospect capital. Surprise, surprise, the San Diego Padres, helmed by a GM in A.J. Preller who’s never afraid to make a deal, are also in on the Soto sweepstakes.
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0