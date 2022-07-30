ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Safety at the Ohio State Fair for the weekend

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.10tv.com

NBC4 Columbus

How to keep your vehicle safe at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it’s locking your doors, setting an alarm, or applying a steering wheel lock, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Kia and Hyundai drivers need to be securing their vehicles. “The sheriff’s office has had 326 reports of stolen autos this year, and again, the majority being Kias and Hyundais,” said […]
NBC4 Columbus

DeWine announces school safety measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has tapped the next leader of school safety initiatives in Ohio. At the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Monday, DeWine announced $47 million in grants will be awarded to schools across the state to fund safety-related expenses and selected his pick for the next chief training officer of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio has been identified

OHIO- The hiker found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs in Ohio has been identified. According to YourRadioPlace, the hiker is 35-year-old Jorge Hernandez-Davila. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the Hernandez-Davila was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before […]
OHIO STATE
#State Highway
NBC4 Columbus

What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash

MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cwcolumbus.com

Baby Calf born at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new baby girl calf was born Thursday at the Ohio State Fair!. Doris gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who has not been named yet. Fairgoers can visit the baby and her proud mom at the Wick Pavilion, located near the Dairy Products Building.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022

After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH

