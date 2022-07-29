The Cincinnati Reds' trade of right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for shortstop Noelvi Marte, shortstop Edwin Arroyo, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore sends the two-time National League All-Star to an American League playoff contender, as the Reds continue to position themselves for the future.

Marte is ranked No. 18 among MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects . Arroyo is ranked No. 93.

Stoudt was among the Mariners' Top 5 prospects .

How did the Reds fare? Social media reactions, including a farewell to Castillo from the Reds:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How did the Reds do in the Luis Castillo trade with the Mariners? Social media reactions