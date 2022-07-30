Gov. Hochul declares a State Disaster Emergency in response to monkeypox

cbs6albany.com
NYS Department of Health identifies polio virus in Rockland County wastewater samples
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified the polio virus in wastewater samples from Rockland County after identifying the first case in the U.S. since 2013 in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County on July 21.
NYS Attorney General James urges victims of investment fraud to report concerns
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued an investor alert Monday urging any New Yorkers who have been deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office as many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy while investors have been left in financial ruin.
NY GOP candidates want investigation into potential Hochul admin corruption
New York State (WRGB) — Two candidates running for office in New York are accusing The Hochul Adminsitration of rampant "pay to play" scandals. Attorney General Candidate Michael Henry and Comptroller Candidate Paul Rodriguez are both running on the republican ticket and are calling for an investigation into corruption within the administration.
DMV advises air travelers to prepare for ID change
Rochester, N.Y. — An important change for air travelers is coming next spring, and it might be a good idea to take action now. As of May 3, 2023, a regular driver's license will no longer be acceptable identification for boarding a domestic flight. Travelers will need either a Real ID, an enhanced driver's license or a passport to board a plane in the U.S.
Siena Poll: Dems hold lead in NY with three months left until election
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With only three months until election day, Democrats continue to hold leads in NY, according to a recent Siena Poll. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R), 53-39% “Less than 100 days until election day, Hochul has a...
Perinton comes together to honor fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You could feel the love coming from the Fairport and Perinton communities Sunday as the visitation and procession took place for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Lt. Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department was overwhelmed with emotion from the community and other police departments...
