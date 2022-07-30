Yelich, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak. Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014. Zac Gallen (6-2) allowed three runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. The right-hander is 2-0 in nine starts since June 15. “That’s a good lineup, and the Guardians have got a lot of good players,” Gallen said. “I knew they don’t swing and miss much, so I tried to use that to my advantage. Then, those guys in the bullpen came in and slammed the door.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 MINUTES AGO