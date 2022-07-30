ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelich, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

By By DOUG ALDEN
Padres trade for Soto, then rout Rockies 13-5 in 1st game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trades in baseball history. The trade was announced a few minutes before first pitch. The crowd of 23,828 at Petco Park applauded loudly when an image of Soto and Josh Bell, who also came from the Nats, was shown on the video board early in the game. An offense that will benefit greatly from the addition of Soto, a generational talent who is only 23, came to life after the Padres fell behind 3-0. Jurickson Profar had a career-high five hits and drove in two runs, Kim Ha-seong had a career-high four hits and two RBIs, and Jake Cronenworth added a two-run homer. Manager Bob Melvin said he was “ecstatic” about getting Soto.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Walker hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Guardians 6-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night to stop a four-game losing streak. Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014. Zac Gallen (6-2) allowed three runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. The right-hander is 2-0 in nine starts since June 15. “That’s a good lineup, and the Guardians have got a lot of good players,” Gallen said. “I knew they don’t swing and miss much, so I tried to use that to my advantage. Then, those guys in the bullpen came in and slammed the door.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Wainwright, reunited with Molina, hurls Cards past Cubs 6-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night. Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep. Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. Paired once again with Wainwright, the two 40-year-olds teamed up to shut down Chicago. Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk. Molina flashed his Gold Glove form by throwing out Rafael Ortega attempting to steal second in the first inning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

