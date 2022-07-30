ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

‘Everyone wants a piece of the pie’ WNYers rush to get their Mega Millions lotto tickets

By Hope Winter
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJiJZ_0gyKJHXL00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-The Winning Numbers are: 67-45-57-36-13 AND A MEGA BALL OF 14

Now everyone has their own method of choosing the numbers that could potentially make them a billionaire.

“I picked some of my own and then I did the quick picks too,” said Michael Suchecki, “I’m hoping they could do it for me.”

For others, they left it up to fate to pick the winning numbers for them.

Sherry Supples, who works at a gas station on Delaware Avenue, says Friday brought in the most lottery business she has seen since she started working there.

“We’ve done about a hundred thousand dollars in lotto today so far.” said Supples.

On Friday, The New York State Mega Millions Lottery hit 1.28 billion dollars before Friday night’s drawing, and everyone has their own ideal lifestyle if they won the big prize.

“I would immediately quit work and retire.” said Michael Suchecki, after he bought his tickets, “I’d get on a catamaran and I’d cruise the Caribbean, that way I’d have a perfect view from my office everyday.”

For Michelle Mancini, the chunk of change could help her out in more ways than one.

“First I’d have to get rid of my debt.” said Mancini, “Then I would love to buy a house so I could stop renting.”

But for the majority of the people we spoke to in the City of Good Neighbors, many of them said the money would not only be used for them to live in their own luxury, but to help others in need as well.

“First I’d take care of my family,” said Supples, “Then a couple charities, SPCA, Wounded Veterans, and just take care of the people I care about.”

For business owner, Pierogi Pete, he says he spent one hundred dollars on tickets for his colleagues, and is asking 5% of the big prize if any of them win.

“I will set up a charity, and I will open a Pierogi Pete’s in Nashville,” said Pierogi Pete at the Polish Festival, “The dreams are what it’s all about.”

So whether they win or they loose, everyone is hoping for their luck of the draw.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million

What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
HOBBIES
News 4 Buffalo

Gas prices dropping all across upstate NY

"According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased in recent weeks while inventory levels dropped, which could pressure pump prices and slow price decreases if the trend holds. Yet for now, prices continue to drop," AAA said.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Photographer Captures Once in Lifetime Moose Shoot on New York Beach

The early bird may catch the worm. But early risers catch magical moments when a moose strolls along a New York beach. Neal Larkin works at Port Henry Beach and opens the gates early in the morning. One morning he noticed what he thought was a horse standing out on the old steamboat pier. "After a closer look, I was like that's a moose."
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
CNY News

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-Kind

Upstate New York is full of resorts and gorgeous places to camp where you can get away from it all and be surrounded by beautiful scenery. The Eastwind Hotel in Windham bridges together the best of both worlds when it comes to camping. Their unique collection of cabins and suites features rustic outdoor charm while also providing ample access to amenities so you can enjoy your time in the mountains luxuriously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York

Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day

An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest

One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
WHITESTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Hunters Must Take A Class In New York

Hunting is something many people in New York state enjoy. Very often it is part of a family tradition. Hunting spots and group trips can often be part of a family tradition handed down from generation to generation. Some families in New York still either own or rent the same hunting cabin year after year.
POLITICS
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy