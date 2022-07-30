Man killed in Raleigh plane incident: Investigators

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is dead after investigators said he jumped or fell from a plane. It happened at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the plane made an emergency landing and ran off the runway. Shortly after landing, crews started searching for a passenger that exited the plane while it was still in the air.

They later found his body in a nearby neighborhood. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No word on what led to the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

