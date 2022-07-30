2 window washers are happy to be back on solid ground

www.whec.com
WHEC TV-10
Fire scorches Laser Street house
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a house on fire at 55 Laser Street early Sunday morning. They arrived at a heavy fire from the front of a 2.5-story single-family home. There was widespread damage and a massive response by Rochester fire crews....
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
waer.org
Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer
A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
WHEC TV-10
Outpouring of support for fallen RPD Officer
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Saying goodbye to a loved one is not only devastating to family, it can leave anyone with a heavy heart. News10NBC had crews out along the procession route for Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Many in attendance said they did not personally know Tony or his family...
13 WHAM
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
wxxinews.org
The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale
Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday
Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
westsidenewsny.com
Apartment fire in Sweden
Brockport Firefighters responded to multiple calls at 4:14 p.m. on July 21, for heavy smoke coming from the Meadows Apartments at 414 Ellis Drive, in Sweden. The smoke could be seen from several blocks away. The first arriving apparatus confirmed heavy smoke and flames at the rear corner of the...
iheart.com
Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
WHEC TV-10
Law enforcement honors fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Emotions were flowing through Blue Cross Arena as several officers filled the space to remember the life of Rochester Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Commanding Officer of RPD Special Sections Captain Ray Dearcop says Officer Mazurkiewicz was not only a team member but a close friend. "When...
WHEC TV-10
Tonight is National Night Out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Residents, police officers and city staff will participate in "National Night Out" gatherings across the city of Rochester Tuesday night. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Events...
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
WUHF
Happier at Home: Who cares for the caregivers?
Deb Marcello from Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to discuss ways caregivers can receive help and be recognized for the services and resources they provide. For more information visit happierathome.com.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral brings police support from all over upstate, U.S.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday’s funeral for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz brought in thousands from near and far, including from various law enforcement agencies. A local fire department hung a flag over South Avenue as Rochester police and their cruisers filled the street outside the Blue Cross Arena.
WHEC TV-10
Roc City Skatepark Phase 2 and 3 design meeting tonight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester is holding a meeting Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Phases 2 and 3 of the Roc City Skatepark's development. The design meeting is virtual and can be accessed by following this link. There is also a survey that is open from Aug 2-16. The survey can be found here.
