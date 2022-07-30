ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions reaches second-largest game in 20-year history

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight’s drawing is the second-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history and the third-largest of any U.S. lottery game.

People across town are feeling lucky tonight, buying last-minute tickets in hopes of winning big. Many players are already planning how they will spend the money if they become billionaires overnight.

Back in 2011 a winning ticket valued at $51-million was sold at a Mobil gas station in central Bakersfield.

The cash value of Friday’s jackpot? $742.2 million

The numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing were: 67, 45, 57, 36, 13 and Mega number 14.

As of Friday night the results are still pending.

This is a developing story.

