Mega Millions reaches second-largest game in 20-year history
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight’s drawing is the second-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history and the third-largest of any U.S. lottery game.
People across town are feeling lucky tonight, buying last-minute tickets in hopes of winning big. Many players are already planning how they will spend the money if they become billionaires overnight.
Back in 2011 a winning ticket valued at $51-million was sold at a Mobil gas station in central Bakersfield.
The cash value of Friday’s jackpot? $742.2 million
The numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing were: 67, 45, 57, 36, 13 and Mega number 14.
As of Friday night the results are still pending.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0