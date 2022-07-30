Grandfather of JayDaYoungan Details What He Heard About Shooting

www.hotnewhiphop.com
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
TMZ.com
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana
Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
KAKE TV
3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
Cops: Slidell area shooting suspect in custody
The man police say shot and injured a woman Friday night on the Northshore is behind bars.”Reginald White turned himself in at St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Carli Messina announced Sunday.
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
an17.com
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
brproud.com
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots in Louisiana; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to authorities,...
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Rollover Crash on LA 913. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 29, 2022, that at around 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 913 near Louisiana Highway 915. Jon M. McMurry, 30, of Winnsboro, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
kadn.com
Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana
Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Complex
JayDaYoungan Dead at 24 After Being Shot in Louisiana
JayDaYoungan has passed away after sustaining gunshot wounds in Louisiana, according to Facebook post made by the Bogalusa Police Department. Another person described by police as “close family member” Kenyatta Scott Sr. was injured in the shooting and is currently in stable condition. JayDaYoungan, legal name Javorius Scott,...
brproud.com
Ex-offender refuses to ‘snitch’ and cooperate with police about deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Being quiet about crime when law enforcement comes around is part of the no-snitching culture. Police says that way of thinking is preventing thousands of murders from being solved in Louisiana. According to the Murder Accountability Project, more than 9,000 murders remain unsolved in...
theadvocate.com
Juvenile convicted of 2021 murder in St. Landry Parish
A juvenile was convicted of murder Friday in a St. Landry Parish courthouse, according to St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre. The defendant, a juvenile, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the killing of 31-year-old Donavon Reed of Eunice along with attempted second-degree murder and the illegal carrying of a firearm by a juvenile, according to St. Landry district attorney.
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
Three Opelousas residents arrested for drug and firearm offenses
Three Opelousas residents were arrested for drug and firearm offenses on July 26, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.
