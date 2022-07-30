JPD investigating after man with multiple gunshot wounds crashes vehicle into pole

www.wlbt.com
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for possession of firearm stolen in December 2021
A Vicksburg man was arrested following a July 31 disturbance at the North Parking Garage. As the officers were identifying the persons involved in the 2:13 a.m. disturbance, Christopher Williams, 23, was found in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm pistol that was reported stolen on Dec. 31, 2021. He...
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
WLBT
One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the six victims of Friday’s explosion in Madison County was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, according to Fire Coordinator Minor Norman. Meanwhile, three others are expected to be discharged this week. The explosion occurred Friday on Virlilia road...
WAPT
Man shot to death in robbery on First Avenue
Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on First Avenue and Prentiss Street Saturday night. Police say London Lyols, 23, was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown Black male meeting him at the location. Lyols girlfriend Myeisha Johnson was in the vehicle along...
WLBT
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness that...
WLBT
Man shot multiple times, robbed near First Avenue and Prentiss Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night. JPD says 23-year-old London Lyols was shot multiple times and robbed of several ounces of marijuana by an unknown suspect he was meeting at First Avenue and Prentiss Street. He died on the scene.
Man found dead in grass off I-20 East in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead near Interstate 20 East on Sunday, July 31. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said Leo Stewart, 39, was found dead laying in grass near Interstate 20 East and Highway 18. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, […]
WAPT
JPD searching for suspect wanted for breaking into Fondren business
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for a man wanted for a burglary in Fondren. According to JPD, a man was caught on camera inside Fondren Fuel early Sunday morning. Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect from surveillance footage. Anyone with information is to...
Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
2 teens killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
WLBT
JPD investigating crime scene on Lee Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway at a house along the intersection of Lee Drive and Cameron Street in Jackson. Witnesses told 3 On Your Side that the house is often occupied by vagrants and has been the center of at least one other shooting. The Hinds County...
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
WLBT
JPD releases safety and security tips for citizens
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department released several safety and security tips for citizens on Monday. “We can never be too careful, too prepared, or too aware,” the department said. JPD highlighted one tactic that some criminals use, called the ‘bump and run.’. The department says...
WLBT
JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
News Channel 25
Man arrested after fatally crashing into USPS vehicle, killing employee
PEARL, Miss. — Pearl police reported the arrest of a young man after crashing into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing fatal injuries. Police arrested Brandon Andrews, 20, after causing a high-speed car chase after an attempted traffic stop and crashing into a Postal Service employee who succumbed to his injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
