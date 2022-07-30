thecincinnatiherald.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
thexunewswire.com
The Somerset on Delta
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
cincinnatirefined.com
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
thexunewswire.com
thexunewswire.com
Cincinnati Herald
Cincy Beerfest to celebrate Cincinnati’s breweries and soccer in August
CINCINNATI — We love our beer and sports team in Cincinnati and this summer TQL Stadium will be celebrating both by hosting Cincy Beerfest in August. Taking place Saturday, Aug. 20, Cincy Beerfest will “celebrate Cincinnati’s brewing history and soccer in the Queen City,” per a press release.
Times Gazette
Battle stations: Bands ready to roll
WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
spectrumnews1.com
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years
CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
spectrumnews1.com
After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments
CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood’s development...
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
wvxu.org
Monarch butterflies recently landed on an international endangered species list. Greater Cincinnati experts tell us more
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recently put the monarch butterfly on its “red list” of endangered species. The iconic orange and black butterflies aren't just beautiful; they're an important part of the ecosystem here and in other places along their epic migration route. Joining Cincinnati...
linknky.com
NKY family wins $500,000 on lottery scratch-off
A local family had a stroke of luck most people only dream about. William Hicks and his sons, William, Jr. and Stephen, of the Campbell Co. city of California, claimed their $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize last Friday. William, Jr. and Stephen Hicks were riding together to work at the...
Why are gas prices different from neighborhood to neighborhood?
Cincinnati resident Terry Donald said the prices he sees in Westwood are much higher than those in nearby Cheviot or Colerain Township.
