Cincinnati, OH

The Somerset on Delta

Offering spacious 2 bedroom apartments in Mt. Lookout. Just a short walk to Cincinnati's vibrant Mt. Lookout Square. Walk to nearby restaurants, pharmacies, coffee houses, nightlife, shopping, yoga, etc. Near Eli's Barbecue. Somerset Residences is conveniently located 10 min to downtown, U.C., Xavier, hospitals, I-71, and Northern KY. Building offers:
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati

Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks

For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
4815 Glenway Avenue,

4815 Glenway Ave 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - Come check out our 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Oh! This unique home has updated flooring, newer windows, a new roof, an updated electrical and plumbing system, central air, separate dining, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, updated bathrooms, and a full basement! The kitchen has been completely redone and is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood! Outside you'll find a storage shed, and on/off street parking! This home has everything you need and more! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
4014 Paxton Ave C

I bedroom in 4 family unit. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, additional storage locker in basement, laundry hook-ups, window A/C unit, heat included. Next to Oakley playground, walk to park and Hyde Lake Plaza. Great location, easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. No pets. No smoking. We are not authorized to participate in vouchers or housing programs.
Battle stations: Bands ready to roll

WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
Local chocolate shop expanding for first time in 50 years

CINCINNATI — It’s a Cincinnati tradition that goes back four generations: Getting a scoop of ice cream or a chocolate from Aglamesis Brothers. For the first time in 50 years, the family-owned company is growing. What You Need To Know. Aglamesis Bros has been a Cincinnati staple since...
After 20 years and millions of dollars of investment, College Hill developers cap off Hamilton Avenue revitalization with luxury apartments

CINCINNATI — When Seth Walsh came to College Hill seven years ago, the neighborhood looked different. Its business district had faded, an empty Kroger stood as an eyesore along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfare and the housing stock was stagnant and aging. At the helm of the neighborhood’s development...
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
Tri-State family falls victim to social media 'how to' steal cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
NKY family wins $500,000 on lottery scratch-off

A local family had a stroke of luck most people only dream about. William Hicks and his sons, William, Jr. and Stephen, of the Campbell Co. city of California, claimed their $500,000 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off prize last Friday. William, Jr. and Stephen Hicks were riding together to work at the...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

