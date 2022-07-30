ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greensboro woman complains over makeshift truck stop near her home: 2 Wants to Know

Stephen Williams
3d ago

I can understand the woman's problem. Unfortunately there isn't enough parking fore Truckers. Sometimes they have to find/make a place. That's why so many are forced to park on exit ramps.

Ahmed Shabazz
3d ago

Hard out here for a trucker 🤦🏾 I got a ticket for parking in front of my house and I own it. Now if we stop driving the entire country will stop moving…

Hookski Boone
3d ago

Would she prefer it be vagrants or drunk neighbors? We adjust. I'd bet the entire ranch she uses some products that are delivered on trucks. They should be petty and make those things unavailable to get. I bet she could've actually walked up to them, expressed her concerns and found resolve. They're hard working people. Instead she puts them in the news. Maybe I'm an alien. I learn to live WITH what goes on around me. I feel like there's worse things going on than Truckers near the house.

