Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp

With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens risers and fallers: Who’s trending after the first week of training camp?

Just about every season in Owings Mills, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will brand a new team slogan on T-shirts for coaches and players. His message in 2022: “Come to work ready to work.” So far, so good. Over their first four days of full-team practices in training camp, the Ravens approached their preparations with good intentions. Every session seemed to provide more answers than questions. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

These Orioles have already defied the odds. In trading Trey Mancini, GM Mike Elias challenged them to do it again. | ANALYSIS

Until they prove otherwise, the Orioles, a winning team in reach of a playoff spot, are sellers. In their first summer trade, the Orioles sent Trey Mancini, their longest-tenured player, to the Houston Astros for a pair of well-regarded pitching prospects in a three-team deal also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Hours later, Baltimore beat the Texas Rangers to move above .500 and within 2 1/2 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders

After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Len Bias, trailblazer Darryl Hill among 6 named to Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame

In 1963, Darryl Hill sat on Maryland’s team bus as he arrived in North Carolina. As the first Black man to play football at the university and the Atlantic Coast Conference — and the first to receive an athletic scholarship for any sport from any school south of the Mason-Dixon line — he understood the significance of the moment. Hill saw Confederate flags and guns hanging out of pickup trucks ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

Baltimore Orioles to Sign Brett Phillips

The Baltimore Orioles will sign outfielder Brett Phillips, who was just designated for assignment by the Rays according to Dan Connolly. Phillips, 28, has played for the Brewers, Rays and Royals in his career. He has a .190 career batting average, but is widely regarded as a good lockerroom guy.
BALTIMORE, MD

