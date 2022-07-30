ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions winner! $1.337B winning lottery ticket sold in Illinois for July 29 jackpot

By Chris Sims, Indianapolis Star
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7SU3_0gyKI9az00

Did you score the winning ticket for the second largest lottery jackpot in Mega Millions history?

The numbers have dropped for the Friday, July 29 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $1.337 billion, with a cash option of $780.5 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

One ticket purchased in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Twenty tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas each had two winners, while the remaining winning tickets were bought in California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Six tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and included the Megaplier worth $2 million. Three winning tickets were purchased in Florida, while the other winners were sold in Arizona, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will reset to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.6 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; South California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.337 billion Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois .
  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  7. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  8. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  9. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.
  10. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  3. $1.337 billion Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois .
  4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  5. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  6. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  7. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  8. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  9. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  10. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Mega Millions winner! $1.337B winning lottery ticket sold in Illinois for July 29 jackpot

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tennessee, IL
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Kansas, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Lottery#Powerball Lottery#Florida Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Megaplier
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy