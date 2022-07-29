ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions drawing for Friday, July 29, 2022: Lottery numbers for $1.28-billion jackpot

By Detroit Free Press Staff
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The winning numbers are in for the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing , with a jackpot of $1.28 billion on the line. It's the largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year and the second-largest in Mega Millions history.

The cash option for the jackpot is $747.2 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers from the Friday, July 29 drawing are 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 . The MegaBall was 14. The Megaplier was 2x.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot?

One ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the MegaBall to win the jackpot.

Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls for $1 million prizes, including one in Michigan. Six additional tickets matched the white balls, but had the Megaplier option for a $2 million prize.

In January 2021, the $1.05-billion jackpot was won on a Mega Millions ticket sold at Kroger in Novi .

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

  • 5 matching numbers + Mega Ball : Jackpot.
  • 5 matching numbers: $1 million.
  • 4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.
  • 4 matching numbers: $500.
  • 3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.
  • 3 matching numbers: $10.
  • 2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.
  • 1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.
  • Mega Ball matching $2.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, August 2. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

