'I am still in shock:' Woman carjacked outside Parma store

Guy Fawkes
4d ago
At least carry pepper spray, 10% Oleoresin capsicum. When you go to your vehicle...keys in one hand , pepper spray in the other. And get the SPRAY Not the Stream,..spray covers more area of the face. Just..my thoughts.
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
13 WHAM
Third suspect arrested for 2021 Rochester homicide
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person now faces charges for a fatal shooting in the city last year. Willie Shipmon, 24, was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Thursday, charged with murder for the death of Brandon McClary, 22, who was shot and killed June 17, 2021 on Genesee Street.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Akron
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Wheatland found safe
Derrick Graham has been found and is safe according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing teen. Derrick Graham 14, was last seen leaving his home in Wheatland on Harmon Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was last...
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
iheart.com
Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
Customer angry -- again -- when pharmacist won’t fill his Rx early: Strongsville Police Blotter
On July 19, police were dispatched to a West 130th Street pharmacy regarding an unruly customer. An arriving officer located the caller, who said a man was unhappy because he couldn’t get his prescription filled early. It turned out this is an ongoing issue with the customer. Police are...
Hundreds mourn slain Rochester police officer
Hundreds of officers from across the state and beyond to say farewell to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. They came by the hundreds from across the state and beyond — police officers in ceremonial uniforms of blues, grays, greens, and blacks — and converged on a corner of downtown Rochester to say farewell to one of their own. The line...
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
whbc.com
CPD: Canton Man Loses Vehicle to Teen Carjackers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man was robbed of his car early Sunday morning near his home along Smith Avenue NW. The man says a gun was placed against his head, and three teenagers wearing masks ordered him out of the vehicle. They made...
K-9 home recovering after being stabbed while assisting officers
The Lorain K9 stabbed while police were attempting to serve a warrant Saturday had surgery and is home recovering, according to Elyria Police Chief William Pelko.
Vigil held Monday for two killed in Strongsville car crash
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Shock and sadness has been felt in the Strongsville community since a car accident early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two former Strongsville High School students. A vigil was held Monday evening at the corner of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive where the crash...
480 ramps reopen after police chase leads to crash: Parma police
The I-480 east and west ramps to Tiedeman Road are closed after a police chase led to a crash Monday night.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
13 WHAM
Steuben County woman arrested after kids ingest edible marijuana
Hornellsville, N.Y. — A woman from Steuben County faces charges after two children allegedly ingested edible marijuana that belonged to her. Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested July 26 in Hornellsville after the two children were hospitalized. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, the children ingested marijuana that was...
13 WHAM
'Please watch over us': Children eulogize slain RPD officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Anthony Mazurkiewicz was a hero to the community - and a hero to his family. All four of his children eulogized him Monday, sharing memories and what they'll miss about him. "We never, ever questioned his love for us because he showed it in all the...
