Rochester, NY

'I am still in shock:' Woman carjacked outside Parma store

By Carla Rogner
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
Guy Fawkes
4d ago

At least carry pepper spray, 10% Oleoresin capsicum. When you go to your vehicle...keys in one hand , pepper spray in the other. And get the SPRAY Not the Stream,..spray covers more area of the face. Just..my thoughts.

