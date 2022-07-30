Feeding 1,000 | How one Mid-South group is sowing seeds of hope despite the current drought conditions

www.localmemphis.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
localmemphis.com
Shelby Farms Park named finalist for grant to renovate dog park, and they need your help to win it
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it. Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.
localmemphis.com
How a Memphis maternity care is helping moms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expecting moms in Memphis are getting a lot of help from a maternity care. The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. ABC24 photographer Shiela Whaley showed us how they're making these new moms feel more comfortable.
localmemphis.com
'Leaving feeling loved' | Healthcare center specializes in comforting new moms
The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. Their executive director said that their care is comprehensive.
localmemphis.com
New multipurpose room opens at Whitehaven Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-million dollar multipurpose room is one of the latest developments opening in Whitehaven. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, marking the start of construction on a new banquet hall, which will be part of the Whitehaven Community Center and park. Local officials said the new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking. A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.
localmemphis.com
MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the state's largest school district prepares for a news conference Tuesday, there is one major question looming about school bus drivers in Shelby County—will there be enough?. About 24,000 students rely on bus transportation in the Memphis Shelby County School District. The company...
localmemphis.com
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students in sixth to 12th grade will learn at their own pace in their own space.
localmemphis.com
MSCS to start 2022 school year with 180 teacher vacancies, down from 268 last year
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Memphis Shelby County Schools students may be headed back to class on Monday without a full-time teacher—but fewer will than last year, according to an MSCS representative. MSCS, the largest school district in Tennessee, employs 6,000 teachers at 160 district-run schools. The 180...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Why Lausanne's Brock Glenn chose Ohio State
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis area high school quarterback will lead his team on the field this fall, before heading to one the best football schools in the country. Over the weekend Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback Brock Glenn made the biggest decision of his young football career. On Instagram, he announced his commitment to Ohio State University.
localmemphis.com
Penny Hardaway adds former Whitehaven and Mitchell High School coach to Memphis coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers head men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway has named Faragi Phillips, a proven coach with significant ties to Memphis, an assistant coach on his staff. Phillips spent the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons as an assistant coach under Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt, which came after...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Comments / 0