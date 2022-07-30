New green bike lanes in Roanoke promote cyclist safety

www.wsls.com
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GACCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopenedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke City finishes updates to parks and playgrounds
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is celebrating the completion of several new playgrounds across the city. Parks like Raleigh Court, River’s Edge, and West End are part of the improvements. Garden City Parks also got much-needed improvements, with other parks slated for playground replacements in...
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
Regional planners apply for Danville road improvements
A regional group is applying for state help to pay for some big road improvements in Danville. The Danville-Pittsylvania Metropolitan Planning Organization last week voted to apply for grants from Virginia Smart Scale. According to their website, Virginia Smart Scale is a process that helps Virginia meet its most critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars. “It evaluates potential transportation projects based on key factors like how they improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development, promote efficient land use and affect the environment.”
City of Roanoke opened a new playground in Garden City Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Play Roanoke and the City of Roanoke, Virginia held a ribbon cutting for a new playground at Garden City Park on Tuesday morning. The Virginia Government celebrated the opening of one of six new playgrounds with a ribbon cutting. The city said these infrastructure improvements...
Blue Ridge Parkway over Roanoke River Bridge reopens
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened. Leesa Sutton Brandon with the National Park Service say the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened Monday afternoon. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of...
Roanoke area neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
ROANOKE, Va. – A solid relationship between neighborhoods and public safety agencies is critical to maintaining a safe and healthy community, and National Night Out emphasizes just that. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more...
Downtown Roanoke Summer refreshment zone ends
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Sunday was the last day visitors to Roanoke were able to enjoy the designated Outdoor Refreshment Zone. This was the first time Roanoke had a designated area. Nick and Lauren Olski recently moved back to Roanoke from Northern Virginia. Both have been enjoying walking downtown with drinks in their hands.
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
Wasena skateboard park closes as bridge is scheduled for a makeover this fall
The Roanoke Times is reporting that the Wasena skateboard park will close so that renovations on the bridge which goes back to the Depression era can be repaired. The bridge which was constructed in 1938 has reached the end of its usability, Construction was supposed to begin in the spring but has been delayed until fall and will take about two and a half years.
National Night Out expanding in Roanoke
National Night Out events will be held all over Roanoke tonight, and a new neighborhood will be joining the City’s festivities. The annual National Night Out campaign will have events all over Roanoke this evening, and this year Williamson road will be joining in. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
Danville non-profit responds to deadly Kentucky flooding, needs community help
DANVILLE, Va. – In response to recent devastating floods, God’s Pit Crew has sent crews to help with recovery efforts by driving in supplies, building homes, and hauling in hope to those who need it most. Their Immediate Response Team has spent two weeks in Southwest Virginia helping...
Dan River Finishing Mill demolished, Caesars Casino construction begins
DANVILLE, Va. – The Caesars Casino is one step closer to being complete in Danville. The former Dan River Finishing Mill has officially been demolished, making room for construction to begin on Caesars Casino. The casino will go in at the former location of the Finishing Mill, now that...
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two southwest Virginia schools are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work teachers and students...
How casinos will put Bristol and Danville on the music map
This year — in fact, this week — marks the 95th anniversary of the famed Bristol Sessions, when record producer Ralph Peer spent 12 days on the third floor of the Taylor-Christian Hat and Glove Co. on State Street, recording 76 songs by 19 different performers. These sessions...
Water-loving Amphitrite is looking for a family
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Meet Amphitrite: Potentially your new, water-loving bestie. Amphitrite is 4 and a half years old and has been at the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center for nearly 500 days, as of August 2. She’s a water-loving pitbull that’s spayed and would...
Sewer repair work to cause two-week road closures in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Lynchburg can expect two weeks of lane closures beginning Monday due to sewer repair work on Old Forest Road. City officials say temporary lane closures will begin on Monday, Aug. 1 on Old Forest Road between Forest Brook Road and Fulton Street. According...
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
Vehicle fire and traffic accident causing delays on I-81
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 9:03 a.m. According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS at 6:00am, Elliston Volunteer Fire Department, Shawsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Medic 131 were dispatched to the Interstate 81 South at the 129 mile marker for a Tractor Trailer fire. Upon arrival, emergency responders said the...
