Jackson County Relay for Life 7-29-22 | Photo Gallery

Events of Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Family Night at the Cascades. The Cascades. Wednesday Family Nights start at 7:30 pm. Singer/Songwriter, Don Middlebrook, and his 5-piece band will be bringing the Caribbean sound to Jackson with their live music! There will also be a special appearance announced closer to the event Admission is $10 for up to 8 family members.
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tyler Griswold & Nick Schneider, Jackson Area Hockey Association. Author Colleen McDonnell. Mallory Lemen & Amanda Wood, McDonald’s. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Carolyn Bloodworth, Executive...
Holt, 104, Honored for Military Service With Quilt
Members of Robert Holt’s family wrap a Quilts of Valor around Robert Holt, age 104, during a ceremony on Monday at Albion. The quilt was produced by the Eaton Rapids Main Street Quilters. (August 2, 2022 11:21 AM) At the age of 104, Calhoun County resident Robert Holt is...
Events of Monday, August 1, 2022
On Two Wheels Monday Evening MTB Ride with Pat. 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. This is an On Two Wheels sanctioned MTB ride hosted by Pat. The meeting location will be the Museum Parking lot at Ella Sharp Park. Helmets are REQUIRED for all riders. All skill riders are welcome. Any questions can be directed towards the shop at 517-789-6077.
Jackson County man works to create bee friendly environment
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Justin Fairchild, also known as the Kilted Farmer has dedicated his life to uniting his community on the importance of protecting the environment. “We need to do better. We can be better,” said Fairchild, the Founder of the Kilted Farmer. It’s a mission that’s recently led him to making hundreds of […]
I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night
Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Two cyclists killed on W. Michigan charity ride identified, driver charged
A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in west Michigan. Mandy Benn, 43, was charged Monday in 64-A District Court in Ionia with operating while intoxicated causing death and other crimes. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer yet.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22
(July 31, 2022 1:21 PM) The City of Jackson Engineering Department has released the weekly construction project update for the week ending July 30. Over the past week, the electricians completed the work of installing foundations and electrical conduits for the new traffic signals at the intersection of West and Franklin. Next week, the electricians will move to the intersection of West and Morrell to do this same work at that location.
Michigan State Police take over investigation into missing Lenawee County woman
ADRIAN, Mich. — The investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance was handed over to the Michigan State Police on Monday, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said. The decision came more than 15 months after Warner was first reported missing. Bevier said now was the right time for the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office to make the decision.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
MSP stops runaway car with medical emergency
A man experiencing a medical emergency while driving on I-96 was aided by a quick-thinking Michigan State Police Trooper on Monday.
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
Juvenile shot in Adrian, two arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A juvenile was hospitalized after being shot in the chest early Sunday morning. Around 4:44 a.m., officers with the Adrian Police Department were dispatched to a call of shots fired near Maumee and Madison. Officers discovered that a juvenile had been shot in the chest and...
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
