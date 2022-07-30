PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/25/22 (MagicBand+ Soft Launches in App, Driving Goofy DVC Billboard May Be Demolished, & More)

wdwnt.com
Related
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
I used to work at Disney World. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and have an annual pass, so I've figured out how to save money on food, tickets, merchandise, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I ate at the exclusive adults-only restaurant that's on every Disney cruise, and it was worth the extra $45
I dined at Palo Steakhouse, an exclusive adults-only restaurant on all Disney Cruise Line ships. I tried the $45 prix-fixe menu and was impressed by the food, service, and portion sizes. I think the romantic "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired restaurant was worth the additional cost.
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waitress enraged when customer grabs her wrist and shoves her hand into a piece of cold fish
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a waitress for many, many years and have hundreds of stories to tell that will show you the entire range of humanity from good to bad to gross to beautiful.
Hotels.com Will Pay You and a Friend $10,000 to Travel to the Best Retro Beach Motels in the U.S.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character
Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath
Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
The best Amtrak booking is the private bedroom with 2 beds, a couch, and full bathroom for $1,000. Here's a look inside.
I spent a night in the Amtrak sleeper car's private bedroom for $1,000. With unparalleled privacy and space, it's the most comfortable Amtrak accommodation I've booked yet. It made spending 30 hours on a train from Miami to New York City feel luxurious.
A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
I was a fur character at Disney World. Here are 5 things guests should never do to them.
I worked as a fur character at Disney World for 4 months during my Disney College Program. Treating a character like a toy or interacting with them in the wrong place can be a safety risk. It's not fun to get pointed questions or interact with uncomfortable kids who clearly...
Comments / 0