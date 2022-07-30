ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/25/22 (MagicBand+ Soft Launches in App, Driving Goofy DVC Billboard May Be Demolished, & More)

By Kayla Pareti
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Disney Parks#Travel Guide#Disney Skyliner#Club Disney#Smart Phone#Hollywood Studios 7 25 22#Droid Depot#Vacationeer#Toy Story
disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
Apartment Therapy

Hotels.com Will Pay You and a Friend $10,000 to Travel to the Best Retro Beach Motels in the U.S.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Have you recently had the urge to unplug from all of your digital devices and take a trip to the beach? Although it’s impossible to travel back in time, Hotels.com is sending a winner and their friend the opportunity to travel across the United States to the country’s best retro beach motels.
ISLAMORADA, FL
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Video Of Disney World Brawl Went Viral, Guest Involved Explains Bans, Arrests In Aftermath

Last week a video went viral showing a pretty massive fight between two families that broke out at Magic Kingdom. Videos posted by other guests showed two families involved in a fight that ended up clearing a space inside Fantasyland as other guests tried to stay clear. Now we have a bit more information about what exactly happened and what the results have been. Unsurprisingly, those results are arrests and bans from the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy