New concept hotel underway at Sanford Sports Complex

Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
dakotanewsnow.com
New owner of Argus Leader building excited to keep the news in-house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Argus Leader announced the new owner of their building is excited to keep the Argus Leader team working in the same building they’ve operated out of since 1957 at 200 S. Minnesota. Eight months ago, representatives of the organization said they...
KELOLAND TV
A ‘National Night Out’ despite record heat in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls on Tuesday endured its hottest August 2nd on record, but nevertheless, people were still outside at National Night Out events. Sioux Falls Police Department community resource officer Kyle Johnson says Tuesday brought night 19 gatherings. “You can meet the police officers on...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
KELOLAND TV
National Night Out August 2 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Neighborhoods across Sioux Falls will take part in the annual National Night Out. The block parties and cookouts on Tuesday are meant to bring neighbors together as well as get to know police, fire fighters and city officials. “National Night Out is really just...
Sizzling In South Dakota Today
Whew! Get out of the heat today if you can. South Dakota is getting slammed with triple-digit temps Tuesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is reporting peak temperatures between 100 and 106 this afternoon, which could potentially tie or break some records across the area.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
KELOLAND TV
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
KELOLAND TV
Got dairy gas? NorthWestern might be interested
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota regulators gave the green light Tuesday on a confidential contract for NorthWestern Energy to buy renewable natural gas hauled by truck from dairy farms in the Brookings area. The deal with CE bp Renew Dynamic Co II, which has its principal office at...
KELOLAND TV
Neighborhood artists work to enhance Lyon Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls neighborhood organization is working to enhance a park in the center of the city with art. “Artists bring a different kind of perspective because of the way in which they think,” said Katrina Lehr-McKinney, president of All Saints Neighborhood Association.
KELOLAND TV
Dakota Vascular: 4 surgeons form new private practice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of longtime Sioux Falls surgeons have created their own private practice in Sioux Falls, hoping to serve more patients at their own clinic Dakota Vascular. After nearly 20 years as a vascular surgeon in Sioux Falls, this week Dr. Pat Kelley is...
South Dakota’s Best I-90 Pit Stops on the Way to Sturgis
Driving from Sioux Falls to the Black Hills is a hefty trip. It's pretty difficult to make it across the state without taking a pit stop. If your bladder can take it, it takes about five hours to make the trip. If you're the average person you will need to stop somewhere. So what are the best places to make that quick stop to refuel and relieve yourself?
KELOLAND TV
Project SOS distributes 400 backpacks on first day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Pencils, notebooks and markers — those are just some of the essentials students will need as they head back to school. But the price of all those schools supplies adds up. One event in Sioux Falls aims to offer families some relief. The...
KELOLAND TV
Furniture with a mission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Imagine not having a bed to sleep in after a long day at work or a dining room table to enjoy a meal around with your family. A local organization is making sure people have a furnished house to come home to each night.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shootings; Custer rescue; Brulé performance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls police were kept busy over the weekend with a pair of unrelated shootings and a car chase through the same area.
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Ryan Oaks
It’s not uncommon for kids to be so in love with their pet or animals in general, that they pledge to become a veterinarian or a marine biologist when they grow up. What is probably more uncommon is for a child to make his parents search for hours after fearing that the family car had clipped a stray dog. Ryan Oaks’ parents never did find that dog. But not for lack of trying. Now that he’s the owner of Mini-Critters in Sioux falls, his father says that incident laid the path his son would eventually follow. That’s only the beginning of what is a true love story of animals, as I found out in this week’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.
dakotanewsnow.com
Latest Sioux Falls Little League team brings championship pedigree to Midwest Regional
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the Sioux Falls Little League program won it’s third consecutive South DAkota State Championship last week it is important to remember that each team is very different. After all the rosters and coaches turn over every year so no player from...
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Parks & Rec: Unexpected ways to get outside
The start of school is just a few weeks away, and that means that while the heat may not be going anywhere for awhile, the summer sun is fading. But, we’ve still got time to soak up those last few rays. Eric Saathoff is the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. He stopped by to fill us in on how we can take advantage of the parks before any cold is on the radar.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota doctors see increased interest in contraception, tubal ligations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the five weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Sioux Falls doctors have already started to notice changes in care. The number of requests for tubal ligations and contraceptives has increased according to two Sioux Falls doctors. One Sioux Falls OB/GYN, who wished to remain anonymous, said that in the time since the Supreme Court decision leaked in May, they and their colleagues have seen an uptick in young women seeking tubal ligations, when fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to prevent pregnancy along with more men seeking vasectomies.
