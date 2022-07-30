'Boots on the ground' | Kentuckiana organizations head to eastern Kentucky

www.whas11.com
Related
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
UofL Athletics hosting water drive for Kentuckians affected by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Athletics Department is calling on the community to help send water to eastern Kentucky. UofL said it will host a water drive on Aug. 4 at Cardinal Stadium to help Kentuckians affected by the devastating flooding. They will collect water from 8...
UofL Health sends medical supplies to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is answering the call to help families and areas impacted by flooding in the eastern part of the state. UofL Health said they received a request from Whitesburg and they quickly got to work. Monday night, crews put together six pallets full of bandages of...
The Oldham County Fair is open this week only
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!. Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29 inches in height and shorter can attend the fair for free. Children's admission doesn't include ride passes. Included in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
WKYT 27
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
Eastern Kentucky hospitals in need of supplies
As eastern Kentucky continues to battle fallout from deadly flood waters, local organizers are racing to get supplies from Lexington to hospitals in affected counties.
STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]
Last week parts of Eastern Kentucky faced one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the Bluegrass State. Many want to help but you need to read this first. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. There are over 3 million people under a flood...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wkyufm.org
Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April. Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed. According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the...
Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods
HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
How to name the Kentucky Science Center's dinosaur
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dinosaur is making its way into downtown Louisville, but this isn't the first time. According to the press release, a 26-foot long, 4,800-pound World’s Fair Triceratops will be returning to the Kentucky Science Center’s parking lot. Sinclair Oil created the Triceratops and eight...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0