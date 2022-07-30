ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'Boots on the ground' | Kentuckiana organizations head to eastern Kentucky

WHAS11
WHAS11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

UofL Health sends medical supplies to eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is answering the call to help families and areas impacted by flooding in the eastern part of the state. UofL Health said they received a request from Whitesburg and they quickly got to work. Monday night, crews put together six pallets full of bandages of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

The Oldham County Fair is open this week only

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slip on your cowboy boots and grab your ten-gallon hat, the Oldham County Fair is back in town!. Admission is $15 per person, however, kids 29 inches in height and shorter can attend the fair for free. Children's admission doesn't include ride passes. Included in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Mayfield, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Boots#Louisvillians#Indiana Task Force#The American Red Cross#The Red Cross
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods

HAZARD, Ky. — Nearly 60 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state. As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear says 37 people have died in Kentucky. The majority of those deaths are from Knott County, where four children died. Many more are missing.
KENTUCKY STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment

Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
WHAS11

How to name the Kentucky Science Center's dinosaur

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dinosaur is making its way into downtown Louisville, but this isn't the first time. According to the press release, a 26-foot long, 4,800-pound World’s Fair Triceratops will be returning to the Kentucky Science Center’s parking lot. Sinclair Oil created the Triceratops and eight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy