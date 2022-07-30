Annual Twilight River Run held at Fairbanks Park

wibqam.com
National Night Out event connects community to police and more
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the month of August, a number of National Night Out events will take place, and on Tuesday evening the city of Brazil played host to the popular gathering. Those who attended the event at Forest Park were able to visit with local law enforcement...
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to...
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released by North Daviess Community Schools on Facebook.
Child involved in crash with car near Lafayette St.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Dispatch said a crash involving a car and a child on an ATV happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County...
VCSC prepares for a school year full of new initiatives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has prepared for yet another school year full of new initiatives. With just a few days left of summer school until the start of the new school year, Lost Creek Elementary School Principal Linda Biggs said the staff has worked hard to get the classrooms ready for an estimated 680 students.
Suspect charged in connection to 2020 homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Tuesday Terre Haute Police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to the 2020 homicide of Dwayne French. Detectives arrested Candace Jones on Tuesday after obtaining a warrant. Jones is currently in the Vigo County Jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
Terre Haute man gets 12 years in prison for dealing meth
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Adam Moore, 39, of Terre Haute was initially...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 22-year-old
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/ WAWV) – Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a local 22-year-old has been taken into custody. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kole Hughes, 22, of Lafayette, for the charge of Murder in regards to the July 31 shooting death of Quincy Rogers-Porter at 19th And Walnut Streets.
